The Arizona Cardinals signed rookies Isaiah Adams and Max Melton to four-year contracts on Tuesday.

The signings come days after the team concluded its three-day rookie minicamp, which kicked off last Friday.

Melton joined Arizona as a second-round pick (No. 43 overall) out of Rutgers in last month’s 2024 NFL Draft.

Adams, who played college ball at Illinois, headed to the desert one round later (No. 71 overall).

Before becoming a Cardinal, Melton spent four seasons at Rutgers where he registered 111 tackles, eight interceptions, 22 passes defensed and four fumble recoveries in 41 games played.

He’s now a part of a crowded cornerbacks room looking for a starter to emerge opposite veteran Sean Murphy-Bunting along the outside.

Adams is coming off 25 starts across his final two seasons at Illinois. During that span, he operated primarily at left guard (14 games) and right tackle (10).

The lineman joins a mix of a handful of candidates at starting left guard.

Adams and Melton mark the sixth and seventh rookies from Arizona’s 2024 draft class to sign their respective deals, joining linebacker Xavier Thomas, offensive tackle Christian Jones, wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer, cornerback Jaden Davis and tight end Tip Reiman.

Those rookies still unsigned include 2024 first-rounders Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson.

Follow @Tdrake4sports