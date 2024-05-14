Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals sign rookies Isaiah Adams, Max Melton to 4-year contracts

May 14, 2024, 3:19 PM | Updated: 5:25 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals signed rookies Isaiah Adams and Max Melton to four-year contracts on Tuesday.

The signings come days after the team concluded its three-day rookie minicamp, which kicked off last Friday.

Melton joined Arizona as a second-round pick (No. 43 overall) out of Rutgers in last month’s 2024 NFL Draft.

Adams, who played college ball at Illinois, headed to the desert one round later (No. 71 overall).

RELATED STORIES

Before becoming a Cardinal, Melton spent four seasons at Rutgers where he registered 111 tackles, eight interceptions, 22 passes defensed and four fumble recoveries in 41 games played.

He’s now a part of a crowded cornerbacks room looking for a starter to emerge opposite veteran Sean Murphy-Bunting along the outside.

Adams is coming off 25 starts across his final two seasons at Illinois. During that span, he operated primarily at left guard (14 games) and right tackle (10).

The lineman joins a mix of a handful of candidates at starting left guard.

Adams and Melton mark the sixth and seventh rookies from Arizona’s 2024 draft class to sign their respective deals, joining linebacker Xavier Thomas, offensive tackle Christian Jones, wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer, cornerback Jaden Davis and tight end Tip Reiman.

Those rookies still unsigned include 2024 first-rounders Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson.

Arizona Cardinals TE tip Reiman catches a pass during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Max Melton warms up ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Elijah Jones warms up ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals invitee and QB Taulia Tagovailoa throws a pass during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Christian Jones runs through drills during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Darius Robinson runs through drills during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Darius Robinson runs through drills during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Myles Murphy runs through drills during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. warms up ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. warms up ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals RB Trey Benson warms up ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Members of the Arizona Cardinals' 2024 NFL Draft class look on during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR head coach Jonathan Gannon surveys warmups ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. warms up ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Isaiah Adams speaks with reporters...

Tyler Drake

Can Isaiah Adams be the answer to the Cardinals’ question at left guard?

Arizona Cardinals rookie Isaiah Adams is more than comfortable calling the interior of the offensive line home.

3 hours ago

Elijah Jones warms up ahead of Cardinals rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals rookie Elijah Jones carves unique path out of New York

There were a lot of "coulds" when it comes down to Arizona Cardinals rookie cornerback Elijah Jones' career path.

9 hours ago

Max Melton warms up ahead of rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

‘Opinions are like Gucci belts’: Max Melton determined to prove why Cardinals drafted him

The stars aligned for Max Melton and the Cardinals this NFL Draft, but that didn't stop the outside noise from creeping in.

1 day ago

Zay Jones runs after the catch...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals sign wide receiver Zay Jones to 1-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals signed former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones to a one-year deal on Monday.

1 day ago

Tip Reiman speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine...

Tyler Drake

Throwing pots: Cardinals rookie mauler Tip Reiman an artist at heart

For Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman, his time spent away from the field includes a hobby that is about the furthest thing from violent.

2 days ago

Zay Jones celebrates after scoring a touchdown...

Tyler Drake

Zay Jones rounds out revamped Arizona Cardinals wide receivers room

After entering the offseason at a wide-receiving deficit, the Cardinals have bolstered their WRs room through the NFL Draft and free agency.

4 days ago

Cardinals sign rookies Isaiah Adams, Max Melton to 4-year contracts