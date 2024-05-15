The Arizona Cardinals signed rookie cornerback Elijah Jones to a four-year contract on Wednesday.

The signing comes days after Arizona concluded its three-day rookie minicamp, which ran from Friday through Sunday.

The cornerback out of Boston College was taken in the third round (No. 90 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft this past April.

Before latching on with the Cardinals, Jones spent six seasons at Boston College. He really impressed over his final two years, recording 59 tackles, seven interceptions and 21 passes defensed across 20 games played.

He now joins a cornerbacks room littered with youth and led by veteran Sean Murphy-Bunting. In addition to Jones, Arizona came away with two more rookie corners in Max Melton and Jaden Davis.

The Cardinals also have returning second-year pros Garrett Williams, Kei’Trel Clark and Starling Thomas V, all of whom received starting reps during the course of last season.

Jones marks one of the latest members of Arizona’s 2024 draft class to ink their rookie deals, joining Melton, Davis, offensive lineman Isaiah Adams, linebacker Xavier Thomas, offensive tackle Christian Jones, wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer and tight end Tip Reiman.

First-round picks Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson, third-rounder Trey Benson and fourth-round pick Dadrion Taylor-Demerson remain unsigned.

