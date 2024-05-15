Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals sign rookie CB Elijah Jones to 4-year contract

May 15, 2024, 2:25 PM | Updated: 2:28 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals signed rookie cornerback Elijah Jones to a four-year contract on Wednesday.

The signing comes days after Arizona concluded its three-day rookie minicamp, which ran from Friday through Sunday.

The cornerback out of Boston College was taken in the third round (No. 90 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft this past April.

Before latching on with the Cardinals, Jones spent six seasons at Boston College. He really impressed over his final two years, recording 59 tackles, seven interceptions and 21 passes defensed across 20 games played.

RELATED STORIES

He now joins a cornerbacks room littered with youth and led by veteran Sean Murphy-Bunting. In addition to Jones, Arizona came away with two more rookie corners in Max Melton and Jaden Davis.

The Cardinals also have returning second-year pros Garrett Williams, Kei’Trel Clark and Starling Thomas V, all of whom received starting reps during the course of last season.

Jones marks one of the latest members of Arizona’s 2024 draft class to ink their rookie deals, joining Melton, Davis, offensive lineman Isaiah Adams, linebacker Xavier Thomas, offensive tackle Christian Jones, wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer and tight end Tip Reiman.

First-round picks Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson, third-rounder Trey Benson and fourth-round pick Dadrion Taylor-Demerson remain unsigned.

Arizona Cardinals TE tip Reiman catches a pass during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Max Melton warms up ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Elijah Jones warms up ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals invitee and QB Taulia Tagovailoa throws a pass during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Christian Jones runs through drills during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Darius Robinson runs through drills during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Darius Robinson runs through drills during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Myles Murphy runs through drills during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. warms up ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. warms up ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals RB Trey Benson warms up ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Members of the Arizona Cardinals' 2024 NFL Draft class look on during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR head coach Jonathan Gannon surveys warmups ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. warms up ahead of rookie minicamp on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Trey McBride celebrates a touchdown...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals schedule release leaks: Arizona faces Kliff Kingsbury, Commanders in Week 4

The Arizona Cardinals' home game against former head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the Commander is slated for Week 4.

38 minutes ago

Jonathan Gannon looks on...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals not on NFL’s international schedule in 2024

The Arizona Cardinals were not among the teams on the NFL's international schedule for 2024 released Wednesday morning.

9 hours ago

Isaiah Adams speaks with reporters...

Tyler Drake

Can Isaiah Adams be the answer to the Cardinals’ question at left guard?

Arizona Cardinals rookie Isaiah Adams is more than comfortable calling the interior of the offensive line home.

21 hours ago

Isaiah Adams speaks with reporters...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals sign rookies Isaiah Adams, Max Melton to 4-year contracts

The Arizona Cardinals signed rookies Isaiah Adams and Max Melton to four-year contracts on Tuesday afternoon.

23 hours ago

Elijah Jones warms up ahead of Cardinals rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals rookie Elijah Jones carves unique path out of New York

There were a lot of "coulds" when it comes down to Arizona Cardinals rookie cornerback Elijah Jones' career path.

1 day ago

Max Melton warms up ahead of rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

‘Opinions are like Gucci belts’: Max Melton determined to prove why Cardinals drafted him

The stars aligned for Max Melton and the Cardinals this NFL Draft, but that didn't stop the outside noise from creeping in.

2 days ago

Cardinals sign rookie CB Elijah Jones to 4-year contract