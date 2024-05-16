Lots of teams across the National Football League continued to meet the standard set on schedule release day. And the standard is an entertaining video on social media.

The Chicago Bears followed up last year’s excellent inspiration off “The Bear” with some references to popular films like “Mean Girls,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “The Breakfast Club.”

Wideout D.J. Moore is the main character, putting in a solid performance while actor Jake Johnson of “New Girl” fame narrates. His head coach Matt Eberflus, though, does some terrible acting, which is part of the amusement in the videos that lean in the skit direction. The star line reading comes from No. 1. overall pick Caleb Williams near the end. That kid has a future.

The season moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. pic.twitter.com/MpXMPEcTD6 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 16, 2024

The Los Angeles Chargers are often the stars of the show and their creativity continued again by showcasing their schedule through the popular video games series “The Sims.” The video, like the previous iterations, is littered with some “if you know you know” inside jokes that are pretty ferocious burns.

should we REALLY make our schedule release video in the sims? yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/MXzfAPyhe8 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 16, 2024

The Jacksonville Jaguars went the animated comic book series route, featuring some nods to “X-Men.”

Our top video this year might be from the Dallas Cowboys. They did a video call to a celebrity opposing fan for each week’s opponent, and those fans were greeted by a frozen response from Cowboys fans artist Post Malone and streamer TimTheTatman or owner Jerry Jones, quarterback Dak Prescott and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin. The mix of reactions is great. Shoutout South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley with the “yuck” in response from her Philadelphia Eagles roots.

🎶 The Cowboys called, seen you on Facetime 🎶 We prank called our opponents' fans for our 2024 schedule release 📲 Get @SeatGeek 🎟️s now: https://t.co/BAuSp2okCF pic.twitter.com/ZhSvFVXp39 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 16, 2024

The Tennessee Titans made a wise choice of following up last year’s winner with a direct sequel of potentially intoxicated people on Broadway Street in Nashville. When in doubt, rely on people saying perplexing things on camera with instant cuts and a loud music cue to emphasize the absurdity. Always delivers.

Back on Broadway with some help from a friend 🤣 2024 Titans Schedule Release presented by @shift4 📺: 2024 NFL Schedule release on @nflnetwork & ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/n4EN6DmC6t — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 16, 2024

Follow @AZSports