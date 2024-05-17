Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Watch, listen: Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer’s introductory press conference

May 17, 2024, 11:30 AM | Updated: 11:55 am

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns will introduce head coach Mike Budenholzer with a 12 p.m. MST press conference on Friday.

Joined by president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones, Budenholzer’s introduction at Footprint Center will stream live on Arizona Sports as well as on the Suns’ YouTube channel (see above).

Budenholzer, who led Milwaukee to a 2021 NBA Finals win over the Suns, has earned two NBA Coach of the Year honors with the Atlanta Hawks (2014-15) and Bucks (2018-19).

He went 410-213 (.520) with the Hawks from 2013-18 before a 391-271 (.693) run with the Bucks from 2018-23.

RELATED STORIES

Budenholzer, 54, took his first break from being an NBA coach last season since 1996.

After two seasons as a video coordinator, he first joined the San Antonio Spurs’ coaching staff under Gregg Popovich in 1996. He would go on to hold that assistant position for 17 years before getting hired as the head coach of the Hawks.

Why Mike Budenholzer was hired by Suns to replace Frank Vogel

A first-round sweep by the Minnesota Timberwolves ended a massively disappointing finish and was a far cry from the championship expectations set upon Frank Vogel’s arrival before the 2023-24 season.

Phoenix finished with a 49-33 record but struggled to find consistency all season.

Vogel was hired by Phoenix after it let go of head coach Monty Williams last offseason, making Budenholzer the third Suns coach in three years and the second hired by owner Mat Ishbia.

Phoenix Suns

James Jones and Mat Ishbia look on...

Arizona Sports

Report: Suns ‘closing in on hiring’ Nets executive Matt Tellem to front office role

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly closing in on hiring Brooklyn Nets executive Matt Tellem to a front office role.

11 minutes ago

Mike Budenholzer smiles...

Tyler Drake

New Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer ‘would go anywhere to coach this team’

Having grown up locally and following the Suns at an early age, Mike Budenholzer isn't taking his opportunity to coach Phoenix for granted.

2 hours ago

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards dunks against the Denver Nuggets. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr...

Associated Press

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves force Game 7 by blowing out Nuggets

Anthony Edwards scored 27 points to pull the Timberwolves out of their mid-series slump and deliver a flawless victory over the Nuggets.

19 hours ago

Mat Ishbia's UWM has partnered with the NBA and WNBA to become the leagues' official mortgage partn...

Damon Allred

Mortgage Matchup from Mat Ishbia’s UWM partnering with NBA, WNBA

United Wholesale Mortgage, owned by Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia, announced a multi-year partnership with the NBA and WNBA.

1 day ago

Jamal Shead, Houston Cougars...

Kevin Zimmerman

NBA Draft Combine: What might pop so far to the Suns

Point guards and 3-and-D wings stood out in the first day of 2024 NBA Draft Combine scrimmages on Tuesday.

2 days ago

Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic...

Arizona Sports

Draymond Green’s and Jusuf Nurkic’s bickering continues on TNT’s Inside the NBA

Warriors forward Draymond Green took a subtle jab at Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic while guest-hosting on TNT's Inside the NBA.

3 days ago

Watch, listen: Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer’s introductory press conference