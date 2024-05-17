Close
New Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer ‘would go anywhere to coach this team’

May 17, 2024, 1:12 PM | Updated: 1:42 pm

Mike Budenholzer smiles...

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

It’s a dream-come-true moment for new Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Having grown up in Holbrook, Arizona, and followed the team at a young age, Budenholzer understands the opportunity ahead of him and isn’t taking it for granted.

His reminiscing of former Suns like Paul Westphal and Alvan Adams during his press conference on top of his proper introduction by long-time play-by-play commentary and local legend Al McCoy was further proof of that.

“I didn’t know Al McCoy was going to be here today. I’ll maybe circle back to Al McCoy and do some names and history, but the biggest message I want (Suns fans) to hear is I would coach this team if it was on the moon. I would coach this team if it was in Alaska. If these players were in Denmark and these owners and front office. I would go anywhere to coach this team.

