Diamondbacks to host Mexican Heritage Night on Saturday

The Arizona Diamondbacks will celebrate Mexican Heritage Night on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers. The special night will feature live music, dance and special food items that will be available before, during and after the game.

The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive a Mexican Flag Cap and La Séptima Banda will play a concert after the game. Each fan with a ticket to the game will be able to attend the postgame concert, but for field access for the concert, fans will have to buy a special event ticket package.

La Séptima Banda is a 17-piece group known for its array of regional Mexican music. Additional musical performances from Banda La Poderosa, Ballet Folklorico Tapatio and Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School will be part of the festivities to celebrate Mexican culture.

Enrique Mazon, owner of the Hermosillo Naranjeros of the Mexican Pacific League, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

La Séptima Banda will also play the Mexican National Anthem, while Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School will perform the United States’ National Anthem.

One of the special food items that will only be available on Saturday is the carne asada fries, which feature cheddar cheese, guacamole, carne asada beef, Pico de Gallo and Mexican crema.

The Jack Fire-Rita cocktail (made of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, orange liqueur and sweet and sour) will also be made available on Saturday.

What time is first pitch?

First pitch is scheduled at 5:10 p.m.

Zac Gallen is expected to take the mound for Arizona and Jack Flaherty is the probable starter for Detroit.

The game will air on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

