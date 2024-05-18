PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo took grounders and batting practice at Chase Field on Saturday. It looked like a typical pregame routine for the 2023 All-Star — matching neon cleats and arm sleeve at that — as he works back from a right meniscus tear.

Perdomo has been absent from Arizona’s starting lineup for more than six weeks, but manager Torey Lovullo said on Saturday he expects Perdomo back from the injured list in only a couple more weeks.

“His ability to connect with the guys, his fearlessness on defense, his quality at-bats and just his overall demeanor and leadership skills,” Lovullo said he misses most about watching Perdomo.

Geraldo Perdomo taking grounders today at Chase Field. Torey Lovullo said he’s expecting Perdomo back in a couple weeks. pic.twitter.com/MWLhJqpQku — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) May 18, 2024

“He captains the infield, making sure everybody’s in the right place at the right time. He’s my target, I go to him exclusively when something happens on the infield whether it’s his fault or not. … Extremely accountable player.”

Perdomo has not felt 100% since tweaking his knee in spring training. He tore his meniscus against the New York Yankees on April 3 on the bases.

Lovullo’s two-week estimation falls in line with Perdomo’s own assessment. He told the Diamondbacks’ pregame radio show on Tuesday he aimed to return at the end of May.

Perdomo had five live at-bats on Friday at Salt River Fields, where he faced former Diamondbacks starter Zack Greinke, per azcentral’s Nick Piecoro.

The shortstop is running at 70% his bodyweight and running in place. Being able to run under his own power and make turns are his hurdle to clear.

Miguel Castro setback

The D-backs pulled relief pitcher Miguel Castro (right shoulder inflammation) back from his throwing program after feeling some discomfort, Lovullo said.

“He has been shut down for a couple of days. He was out to 90, 110, 120 feet and then started to feel some discomfort on top of his shoulder,” Lovullo said.

There are no plans for Castro to get a second opinion. Lovullo said the right-hander just needs a bit more rest. Castro went on the 15-day IL retroactive to April 21.

Alek Thomas back to baseball activities

Alek Thomas took five live at-bats at Salt River Fields on Friday, five days after receiving a PRP injection for his left hamstring.

“We’re doing what we can with our injured players to get them as ready as possible and close that gap up for when they’re cleared for full baseball activity,” Lovullo said.

