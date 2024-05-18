Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo a couple weeks from return, per Torey Lovullo

May 18, 2024, 4:02 PM

Geraldo Perdomo...

Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks watches the action against the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field on May 13, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo took grounders and batting practice at Chase Field on Saturday. It looked like a typical pregame routine for the 2023 All-Star — matching neon cleats and arm sleeve at that — as he works back from a right meniscus tear.

Perdomo has been absent from Arizona’s starting lineup for more than six weeks, but manager Torey Lovullo said on Saturday he expects Perdomo back from the injured list in only a couple more weeks.

“His ability to connect with the guys, his fearlessness on defense, his quality at-bats and just his overall demeanor and leadership skills,” Lovullo said he misses most about watching Perdomo.

RELATED STORIES

“He captains the infield, making sure everybody’s in the right place at the right time. He’s my target, I go to him exclusively when something happens on the infield whether it’s his fault or not. … Extremely accountable player.”

Perdomo has not felt 100% since tweaking his knee in spring training. He tore his meniscus against the New York Yankees on April 3 on the bases.

Lovullo’s two-week estimation falls in line with Perdomo’s own assessment. He told the Diamondbacks’ pregame radio show on Tuesday he aimed to return at the end of May.

Perdomo had five live at-bats on Friday at Salt River Fields, where he faced former Diamondbacks starter Zack Greinke, per azcentral’s Nick Piecoro.

The shortstop is running at 70% his bodyweight and running in place. Being able to run under his own power and make turns are his hurdle to clear.

Miguel Castro setback

The D-backs pulled relief pitcher Miguel Castro (right shoulder inflammation) back from his throwing program after feeling some discomfort, Lovullo said.

“He has been shut down for a couple of days. He was out to 90, 110, 120 feet and then started to feel some discomfort on top of his shoulder,” Lovullo said.

There are no plans for Castro to get a second opinion. Lovullo said the right-hander just needs a bit more rest. Castro went on the 15-day IL retroactive to April 21.

Alek Thomas back to baseball activities

Alek Thomas took five live at-bats at Salt River Fields on Friday, five days after receiving a PRP injection for his left hamstring.

“We’re doing what we can with our injured players to get them as ready as possible and close that gap up for when they’re cleared for full baseball activity,” Lovullo said.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Webb...

Arizona Sports

What are the shortest Diamondbacks games in Chase Field history?

What are the only sub-two-hour Arizona Diamondbacks games in Chase Field history? Most of them came before the pitch clock.

8 hours ago

May 18 is Mexican Heritage Night, and the first 15,000 fans will receive a Mexican Flag Cap before ...

David Veenstra

Diamondbacks to host Mexican Heritage Night on Saturday

The Arizona Diamondbacks will celebrate Mexican Heritage Night on Saturday during their game against the Detroit Tigers.

10 hours ago

Tarik Skubal...

Alex Weiner

Arizona native, Tigers ace Tarik Skubal dices up Diamondbacks

Tigers ace and Arizona native Tarik Skubal threw six shutout innings in his first career start against the Diamondbacks. 

22 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Torey Lovullo says Corbin Carroll will find his way out of early season slump

Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/listen-live/ Follow the team: https://bit.ly/3R0PIAJ ARIZONA SPORTS SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ArizonaSports/ X: https://x.com/azsports TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@arizonasports987 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arizsports/ ARIZONA SPORTS PODCASTS: https://arizonasports.com/category/podcasts/

1 day ago

Javier Baez...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks-Tigers preview: Pitching probables, Torkelson returns to the Valley

What to watch for this weekend as the Diamondbacks host the Tigers for three games, including pitching matchups.

1 day ago

General view of action during the MLB spring training game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Ang...

Bailey Leasure

Chicago Cubs plan to make upgrades to spring training facility Sloan Park

The city of Mesa and the Chicago Cubs submitted documents for upgrades to Sloan Park, the Cubs' spring training facility.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo a couple weeks from return, per Torey Lovullo