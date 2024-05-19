Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

Saint John’s forward Glenn Taylor Jr. to transfer to GCU

May 18, 2024, 8:29 PM

Saint John forward and Arizona high school product Glenn Taylor Jr. announced on his social media h...

Glenn Taylor Jr. #35 of the St. John's Red Storm during the game against the Seton Hall Piratesin the first half at Prudential Center on January 16, 2024 in Newark, NJ. (Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images)

(Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Saint John’s forward Glenn Taylor Jr. announced on his X account Saturday he has transferred to GCU.

Taylor is headed back to Arizona as he went to high school at Arizona Compass Prep School in Chandler.

Taylor spent his first two seasons in college at Oregon State before transferring to Saint John’s for the 2023-24 season.

RELATED STORIES

In his junior season with the Red Storm, Taylor shot 45 percent from the field and shot 42.4 percent from three-point range. He notched 21 starts in 33 games last season.

This comes after the news of GCU guard Jovan Blackshester Jr. entering the transfer portal. 

Taylor joins the three-time WAC champions looking to build off their 2023-24 season which saw the team win its first NCAA tournament game in program history.

Grand Canyon University

Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. has entered the transfer portal after being grante...

Bailey Leasure

Grand Canyon guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. to enter transfer portal

Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. has entered the transfer portal after being granted an additional year of eligibility.

5 hours ago

Bobby Hurley of Arizona State...

Arizona Sports

Report: Arizona State, Grand Canyon men’s basketball teams to face off in 2024-25

The Arizona State and Grand Canyon men's basketball teams will face off in the 2024-25 schedule at Phoenix's Footprint Center.

3 days ago

Pelle Larssson hugs Keshad Johnson...

Arizona Sports

Arizona’s Johnson and Larsson, GCU’s Grant-Foster measure in at NBA Draft Combine

The 2024 NBA Draft Combine commenced Monday morning with several prospects from Arizona's universities taking part.

6 days ago

Bryce Drew reacts during a game...

Damon Allred

Grand Canyon University to join West Coast Conference in 2025-26 season

Grand Canyon University will join the West Coast Conference beginning in the 2025-26 school year, the university announced Friday.

9 days ago

The NCAA logo is seen on the game ball during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tourname...

Associated Press

Paying college athletes appears closer than ever: How could it work, what stands in way?

A settlement being discussed in an antitrust lawsuit could cost billions and pave the way for a compensation model for college athletes.

12 days ago

Tyon Grant-Foster backs down a defender...

Arizona Sports

GCU’s Tyon Grant-Foster, 2 Arizona Wildcats invited to 2024 NBA Draft Combine

GCU's Tyon Grant-Foster and Arizona's Pelle Larsson and Keshad Johnson were among the prospects invited Friday to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine.

15 days ago

Saint John’s forward Glenn Taylor Jr. to transfer to GCU