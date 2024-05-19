Saint John’s forward Glenn Taylor Jr. announced on his X account Saturday he has transferred to GCU.

#Commited #Letsgolopes💜🤍

Taylor is headed back to Arizona as he went to high school at Arizona Compass Prep School in Chandler.

Taylor spent his first two seasons in college at Oregon State before transferring to Saint John’s for the 2023-24 season.

In his junior season with the Red Storm, Taylor shot 45 percent from the field and shot 42.4 percent from three-point range. He notched 21 starts in 33 games last season.

This comes after the news of GCU guard Jovan Blackshester Jr. entering the transfer portal.

Taylor joins the three-time WAC champions looking to build off their 2023-24 season which saw the team win its first NCAA tournament game in program history.