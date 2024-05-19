Arizona Wildcats add former Stanford defensive end Lance Keneley

Stanford defensive end Lance Keneley announced on X Sunday he transferred to Arizona.

In three seasons with Stanford, Keneley registered 67 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

In his junior season in 2023, Keneley had 35 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Keneley is the latest player to join new head coach Brett Brennan and the Wildcats. Keneley joins Memphis’ Jarra Anderson, Utah’s Chase Kennedy and San Jose State’s Tre Smith, as some of the defensive lineman to transfer in.

It will be Brennan’s first season coaching the Wildcats after previous head coach Jedd Fisch left the program for Washington after three seasons coaching the team.

In Fisch’s final season with the Wildcats, the team finished ranked 11th in the Associated Press college football rankings. The team finished the 2023 season ranked 48th in the nation in total defense.

The Wildcats will look to build off their 2023 season, which saw them finish with a 10-3 record and a 7-2 record in their final season in the Pac-12. The Wildcats capped off their season with a 38-24 win versus the Oklahoma Sooners in the Alamo Bowl.

The upcoming 2024 season will be the Wildcats’ first season in the Big-12 conference, joining ASU, Utah and Colorado as the new teams to the conference.