Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Arizona Wildcats add former Stanford defensive end Lance Keneley

May 19, 2024, 2:55 PM | Updated: 2:58 pm

SFormer Stanford defensive end Lance Keneley announced on his social media he transferred to Arizon...

Lance Keneley #92 of the Stanford Cardinal reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 15, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Stanford defensive end Lance Keneley announced on X Sunday he transferred to Arizona.

In three seasons with Stanford, Keneley registered 67 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

In his junior season in 2023, Keneley had 35 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Keneley is the latest player to join new head coach Brett Brennan and the Wildcats. Keneley joins Memphis’ Jarra Anderson, Utah’s Chase Kennedy and San Jose State’s Tre Smith, as some of the defensive lineman to transfer in.

RELATED STORIES

It will be Brennan’s first season coaching the Wildcats after previous head coach Jedd Fisch left the program for Washington after three seasons coaching the team.

In Fisch’s final season with the Wildcats, the team finished ranked 11th in the Associated Press college football rankings. The team finished the 2023 season ranked 48th in the nation in total defense.

The Wildcats will look to build off their 2023 season, which saw them finish with a 10-3 record and a 7-2 record in their final season in the Pac-12. The Wildcats capped off their season with a 38-24 win versus the Oklahoma Sooners in the Alamo Bowl.

The upcoming 2024 season will be the Wildcats’ first season in the Big-12 conference, joining ASU, Utah and Colorado as the new teams to the conference.

Arizona Football

Kenny Dillingham donated to help WildcatAuthority.com editor Jason Scheer after Scheer's dog was bi...

Character Counts

Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham overlooks rivalry to donate to Wildcats in need

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham donated to help Jason and Shelby Scheer care for their rattlesnake-bit dog.

6 days ago

The NCAA logo is seen on the game ball during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tourname...

Associated Press

Paying college athletes appears closer than ever: How could it work, what stands in way?

A settlement being discussed in an antitrust lawsuit could cost billions and pave the way for a compensation model for college athletes.

13 days ago

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl logo...

Arizona Sports

Snoop Dogg’s ‘Gin & Juice’ brand takes over sponsorship of Arizona Bowl

The Arizona Bowl was searching for a sponsor replacement. It's the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.

13 days ago

Quarterback Jaden Rashada #5 of the Arizona State Sun Devils during the NCAAF game at Mountain Amer...

Damon Allred

Where do incoming, outgoing ASU, Arizona football transfers rank?

The transfer portal has never been more active, so where does ESPN rank past and future ASU and Arizona players?

14 days ago

Arizona Wildcats WR Tetairoa McMillan...

Arizona Sports

Tetairoa McMillan among Arizona Wildcats projected as 1st-round picks in 2025 NFL Draft

Arizona enters 2025 with high expectations. It starts with Tetairoa McMillan's talent as a potential first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

17 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: Ricky Pearsall #WO23 of the Florida Gators speaks to the media du...

David Veenstra

Where did former Arizona high school players land in the NFL Draft?

Eight former Arizona high school football players were taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here is where they landed:

21 days ago

Arizona Wildcats add former Stanford defensive end Lance Keneley