Thunderbirds raise record $17.5 million in 2024 WM Phoenix Open

May 27, 2024, 8:54 AM

TPC Scottsdale ahead of hosting the WM Phoenix Open...

TPC Scottsdale ahead of hosting the WM Phoenix Open

(Arizona Sports photo/Tyler Drake)

Ryan Pasiecznik's Profile Picture

BY RYAN PASIECZNIK


Arizona Sports

The Thunderbirds, who are the event organizers for the WM Phoenix Open, announced on Tuesday that they raised a record $17.5 million during the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

The fundraising surpasses the previous record of $14.5 million, which was set in last year’s open. The total marks the seventh time in history the Thunderbirds and WM Phoenix Open raised more than $10 million.

Proceeds will benefit charities across Arizona helping those in need.

“The WM Phoenix Open is a key philanthropic event that directly impacts organizations who support those in need, reflecting our ongoing commitment to the Arizona community,”  said 2024 tournament chairman George Thimsen.

“The hard work and collaboration with our city and state leaders, PGA TOUR players, sponsors, vendors, volunteers and enthusiastic fans has led to this enormously positive impact on our communities.”

The money flowed in through the event despite the 2024 WM Phoenix Open being interrupted by rain that impacted the viewing experience and at one point led to the gates being closed.

The significance of the money raised in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Since Waste Management took over as the title sponsor in 2010, the amount of charitable funds raised has increased$142 million. The overall total over the tournament’s history is now $208 million.

In the past nine tournaments, $105 million has been raised.

The tournament first took place in 1932 but was discontinued after 1935 due to lack of local support.

However, with the help of avid golfer Bob Goldwater, the tournament was revived.

A member of the Thunderbirds, Goldwater thought it was in the best interest of having a sponsor for the event. In 1939 it marked the official rebirth of the tournament and from there, a tradition was born.

WM Phoenix Open 

“The People’s Open” will be making its return to TPC Scottsdale Feb. 3-9. It will mark the 90th time the tournament will be in action and the 16th time Waste Management will be the title sponsor.

