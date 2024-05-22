Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Report: Big 12’s Arizona, Big Ten’s UCLA finalizing men’s basketball series

May 22, 2024, 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:32 pm

Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd...

Head coach Tommy Lloyd of the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at UCLA Pauley Pavilion on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The loss of the Pac-12 brought the loss of rivalries, but the Arizona Wildcats and UCLA Bruins men’s basketball teams have a plan to keep theirs intact for most of the near future.

Arizona in its first season as a member of the Big 12 and UCLA, which is entering the Big Ten, are finalizing plans to play one another in three of the next four years. They will start in 2024-25 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, CollegeHoopsToday.net’s Jon Rothstein reports.

They will play again in 2025-26 in Las Vegas before a 2027-28 date in Los Angeles after skipping a meeting in 2026-27, according to Rothstein.

RELATED STORIES

The Wildcats swept the basketball series last year, last playing on March 7 in Westwood with Arizona locking up the final Pac-12 regular season title with a win at Pauley Pavilion.

The two schools are considered historically as two of the strongest men’s hoops brands on the West Coast.

Arizona holds a 50-63 mark against UCLA in men’s basketball dating back to 1923.

Arizona Basketball

Chip Hale...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Arizona baseball’s Chip Hale wins Pac-12 Coach of the Year

Arizona Wildcats baseball coach Chip Hale was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year for the 2024 season.

2 days ago

KJ Lewis...

Nick Borgia

KJ Lewis announces return to Arizona for sophomore season

Arizona basketball guard KJ Lewis announced his official return to the Wildcats for his sophomore season in a social media post Friday.

6 days ago

Wide receiver Elijhah Badger #2 of the Arizona State Sun Devils catches a 65-yard touchdown recepti...

Arizona Sports

Former ASU WR Elijhah Badger transfers to Florida after considering Arizona

Former Arizona State wide receiver Elijhah Badger is transferring to Florida, choosing the SEC school after considering Arizona.

6 days ago

Arizona State center commit Jayden Quaintance...

Ryan Pasiecznik

ASU’s Jayden Quaintance among Arizona connections on USA Basketball U18 camp roster

Newly signed Arizona State basketball recruit Jayden Quaintance was among 30 participants named to the USA Basketball U18 camp roster.

7 days ago

Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson...

Kevin Zimmerman

Pelle Larsson receives praise after NBA Draft Combine performances

Arizona Wildcats wing Pelle Larsson hovered in the peripherals of NBA scouts over the past two years to earn an invite to the draft combine.

7 days ago

Kenny Dillingham donated to help WildcatAuthority.com editor Jason Scheer after Scheer's dog was bi...

Character Counts

Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham overlooks rivalry to donate to Wildcats in need

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham donated to help Jason and Shelby Scheer care for their rattlesnake-bit dog.

10 days ago

Report: Big 12’s Arizona, Big Ten’s UCLA finalizing men’s basketball series