The loss of the Pac-12 brought the loss of rivalries, but the Arizona Wildcats and UCLA Bruins men’s basketball teams have a plan to keep theirs intact for most of the near future.

Arizona in its first season as a member of the Big 12 and UCLA, which is entering the Big Ten, are finalizing plans to play one another in three of the next four years. They will start in 2024-25 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, CollegeHoopsToday.net’s Jon Rothstein reports.

They will play again in 2025-26 in Las Vegas before a 2027-28 date in Los Angeles after skipping a meeting in 2026-27, according to Rothstein.

The Wildcats swept the basketball series last year, last playing on March 7 in Westwood with Arizona locking up the final Pac-12 regular season title with a win at Pauley Pavilion.

The two schools are considered historically as two of the strongest men’s hoops brands on the West Coast.

Arizona holds a 50-63 mark against UCLA in men’s basketball dating back to 1923.

