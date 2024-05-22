The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled left-handed pitcher Brandon Hughes from the Triple-A Reno Aces on Wednesday.

The lefty will open Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to the team.

Ryne Nelson is expected to take over after Hughes, similarly to what Arizona did with reliever Joe Mantiply and starter Slade Cecconi in Monday night’s loss.

“I think it’s specific to this lineup. I think if you can throw a lefty out against (Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani) in the first inning, I probably wouldn’t be as quick to do it if we had a lefty going, but with those two guys at the top of the lineup, I think that you try to neutralize them at least one time around,” D-backs general manager Mike Hazen told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Wednesday.

“You’re minimizing exposure to a certain degree. It’s not a perfect science. Who knows what works, what doesn’t work, but we’re trying to get a little creative.”

In three games (one start) for the D-backs this season, Hughes is sporting a 13.50 ERA and 2.62 WHIP with four strikeouts and a walk across 2.2 innings of work.

Slade Cecconi optioned to Triple-A Reno

In addition to Hughes’ recall, the D-backs option starting pitcher Slade Cecconi to the Aces following Tuesday’s win over the Dodgers.

Cecconi is 1-4 this season (five starts) behind a 6.12 ERA and 1.05 WHIP.

In Monday’s outing against L.A., Cecconi allowed six earned runs — all in the third inning — on six hits (three home runs) across five innings of work. He struck out two and walked one.

The D-backs are back in action Wednesday night against the Dodgers. First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m.

