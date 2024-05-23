Close
Suns’ Kevin Durant earns All-NBA 2nd Team honors, Devin Booker named to 3rd Team

May 22, 2024, 5:07 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and guard Devin Booker picked up All-NBA honors on Wednesday.

Durant was named to the second team, while Booker was named to the third team. The latter received the fewest votes among the All-NBA teams.

Durant appeared in 75 games last year, averaging 27.1 points per game. He shot 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from long range.

On top of his scoring prowess, Durant chipped in 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 37.2 minutes per game.

For his efforts, he was named an NBA All-Star.

In 68 games played this past season, Booker averaged 27.1 points on 49.2% shooting and 36.4% from three-point land.

He added another 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists across 36 minutes per game. He set career marks in assists and minutes played.

Like Durant, Booker earned All-Star honors for his play.

A complete look at this year’s All-NBA teams:

2023-24 All-NBA teams

All-NBA First Team

– Giannis Antetokounmpo — Milwaukee Bucks
– Luka Doncic — Dallas Mavericks
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Oklahoma City Thunder
– Nikola Jokic — Denver Nuggets
– Jayson Tatum — Boston Celtics

All-NBA Second Team

– Jalen Brunson — New York Knicks
– Anthony Davis — Los Angeles Lakers
– Kevin Durant — Phoenix Suns
– Anthony Edwards — Minnesota Timberwolves
– Kawhi Leonard — Los Angeles Clippers

All-NBA Third Team

– Devin Booker — Phoenix Suns
– Steph Curry — Golden State Warriors
– Tyrese Haliburton — Indiana Pacers
– LeBron James — Los Angeles Lakers
– Domantas Sabonis — Sacramento Kings

