Dodgers organist plays ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ as a car in stadium parking lot burns

May 23, 2024, 12:00 PM | Updated: 2:04 pm

A car burns in the Dodgers Stadium parking lot on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (Screenshot/Eric Staniford on X)

BY AARON SCHMIDT


Ahead of Wednesday’s National League West matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers, fans in attendance witnessed a bizarre scene as a car burst into flames in the Dodger Stadium parking lot.

Without hesitation, Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle channeled his inner Billy Joel, playing “We Didn’t Start the Fire” as the car sent clouds of smoke into the L.A. sky.

It was a fitting song for the occasion. Social media got a kick out of the song’s timing, praising Ruehle – who also is the organist for the Los Angeles Kings – for his comedic ability in light of the situation. Nobody was injured in the incident as the Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters quickly extinguished the fire upon arrival on the scene.

If Wednesday couldn’t get any weirder for the Dodgers organist, Ruehle also caught his first ever foul ball. Just the cherry on top of what was a wild day at the ballpark.

To Los Angeles’ dismay, the D-backs shut out the Dodgers 6-0 en route to the team’s first series win at Dodger Stadium since 2018.

