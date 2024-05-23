Ahead of Wednesday’s National League West matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers, fans in attendance witnessed a bizarre scene as a car burst into flames in the Dodger Stadium parking lot.

Without hesitation, Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle channeled his inner Billy Joel, playing “We Didn’t Start the Fire” as the car sent clouds of smoke into the L.A. sky.

The organ player is cold blooded… pic.twitter.com/4vJ3U4LpW0 — Eric Staniford (@EricStaniford) May 22, 2024

It was a fitting song for the occasion. Social media got a kick out of the song’s timing, praising Ruehle – who also is the organist for the Los Angeles Kings – for his comedic ability in light of the situation. Nobody was injured in the incident as the Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters quickly extinguished the fire upon arrival on the scene.

If Wednesday couldn’t get any weirder for the Dodgers organist, Ruehle also caught his first ever foul ball. Just the cherry on top of what was a wild day at the ballpark.

Well, well, well. Look who ended up with his first foul ball. EVER. ⁦@DieterRuehle⁩ pic.twitter.com/Gfw1idMkSk — Doug Padilla (@DougPadilla) May 23, 2024

To Los Angeles’ dismay, the D-backs shut out the Dodgers 6-0 en route to the team’s first series win at Dodger Stadium since 2018.