The Arizona Cardinals signed rookie wide receiver and No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. to a four-year contract that includes a fifth-year team option on Thursday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the fully guaranteed deal is worth $35.37 million and came with a $22.5 million signing bonus.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds the signing means Harrison’s jersey will be on sale as part of the NFLPA’s group licensing agreement.

The signing comes after Arizona wrapped up its first round of organized team activities.

The 2024 fourth overall pick inked his deal in the desert after amassing 155 receptions for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns across three seasons (38 games) with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Harrison capped off his college career with back-to-back seasons of 14 touchdowns and at least 1,210 receiving yards.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound Harrison begins his NFL career as the team’s expected No. 1 option inside a revamped wide receivers room that includes Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Zay Jones.

“There’s so many pieces, but it all starts with the guy at the helm and that’s Kyler Murray,” Harrison told Arizona Sports in Detroit after getting drafted.

“He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the game. He’s so dynamic. He’s a winner. Super excited to play with him. I just know how special he is as a player and as a person as well.”

What’s next for Harrison and the Cardinals?

After getting one round of OTAs out of the way this week, Harrison and the Cardinals will reconvene Tuesday for three more days of work.

The final stretch of OTAs then runs from June 3-6.

Follow @Tdrake4sports