Marvin Harrison Jr. jerseys: Can Arizona Cardinals finally buy them?

May 23, 2024, 5:30 PM

Marvin Harrison Jr. poses after getting drafted by the Arizona Cardinals...

(L-R) Marvin Harrison Jr. poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected fourth overall by the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

It was a big day in the desert on Thursday, with Marvin Harrison Jr. signing a four-year contract and simultaneously opening up the door for Arizona Cardinals fans to (finally) secure the wide receiver’s jersey.

As pointed out by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Harrison putting pen to paper on a standard player contract attaches him to the NFLPA’s Group Licensing Agreement. That allows for the 2024 No. 4 overall pick’s jersey to now be sold.

“When a player signs an NFLPA Group Licensing Assignment or assigns his group licensing rights to the NFLPA through Paragraph 4(b) of his NFL player contract, he gives the NFLPA the exclusive right to use his name, number, likeness, voice, facsimile signature, photograph, picture and/or biographical information (collectively ‘image’) in licensed programs involving six or more players,” the NFLPA’s website reads.

That would also mean Harrison can appear in video games — think Madden — and on trading cards, among other things.

The news of Harrison’s jersey hitting the shelves comes less than a week after retailer Fanatics filed a lawsuit against the NFL wide receiver for a breach of contract over a deal the two sides struck last May.

According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss and Adam Schefter, the retailer in the suit said Harrison “has refused to fulfill his obligations to the deal while he also ‘publicly asserted’ that the contract does not exist.”

It appears even with the lawsuit ongoing, Cardinals fans will be able to buy Harrison’s jersey.

Away from the jersey back-and-forth, Harrison is expected to take over right away as Arizona’s WR1 in 2024 and beyond.

He joins a wide receivers room that features second-year pro Michael Wilson, slot man Greg Dortch and veteran Zay Jones.

How much is Marvin Harrison Jr.’s rookie contract worth?

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Harrison’s contract is fully guaranteed and worth $35.37 million. It also came with a $22.5 million signing bonus.

His yearly average of $8.84 million put him 31st among NFL wide receivers, per Spotrac.

