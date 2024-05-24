Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

UNCATEGORIZED

Copper and Taurasi score 20 each, Phoenix tops Washington

May 23, 2024, 9:48 PM

Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury walks on the court during a break in the first quarter of a...

Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury walks on the court during a break in the first quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mercury defeated the Aces 98-88. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX — Kahleah Copper and Diana Taurasi scored 20 points each and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 83-80 on Thursday night.

Natasha Cloud added 14 points and 10 assists and Sophie Cunningham scored 13 for the Mercury (3-1).

Ariel Atkins had 16 points to lead Washington (0-5), which has lost five consecutive games to open the season for this first time since the 2007 team started 0-8. Julie Vanloo scored 13 and Shakira Austin and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 11 points apiece.

After Austin hit two free throws that gave Washington a 46-45 lead with 8:32 remaining in the third quarter, Taurasi was fouled as she made a layup and hit the free throw before she hit a 3-pointer to spark a 15-0 Phoenix run.

Cloud found Natasha Mack for a short jumper, made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and then set up a 3-pointer by Cunningham that capped the run and gave the Mercury a 60-46 lead.

Walker-Kimbrough hit a 3-pointer to end the Mystics’ scoring drought of five-plus minutes. It was Washington’s first field goal since Stefanie Dolson hit a 3-pointer 14 seconds into the second half.

Brittney Griner (foot) did not play for the Mercury.

Phoenix, which made 16 3-pointers on Tuesday in a 98-88 win over the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, has won three games in a row. The Mercury lost their season opener, 89-80 to Las Vegas, and have responded with their longest win streak since June 2022.

Uncategorized

Paul Burkett

Dbacks Home Opener Tickets

The DBacks are back in action!! Register below for the chance to see your 2023 National League Champs debut on Opening Night!!

3 months ago

Promotions

Win the Valentines Day Prize Pack

One lucky winner will win a pair of tickets to the Ren Festival, two tickets to the Arizona Coyotes game tomorrow night and a brand new Stanley Cup!

3 months ago

Promotions

CopperBlues Wings & Roses Suns Ticket Giveaway

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to a future Phoenix Sun’s game!!

3 months ago

Samantha Hampton

Here Come The Suns Weekend Giveaway

WIN THE ULIMATE ARIZONA WEEKEND GIVEAWAY INCLUDING: -2 Waste Management tickets – 2 Phoenix Suns v Jazz on 2/8 tickets -2 Frank Caliendo tickets      

4 months ago

Bol Bol...

Damon Allred

Bol Bol, Damion Lee only injured Phoenix Suns going into Kings matchup Tuesday

Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol is out with a right foot sprain for Tuesday's game when the Suns host the Sacramento Kings at Footprint Center.

4 months ago

Promotions

Copper Blues Premium Giveaway

Register below for your chance to win premium lower-level tickets to the Warriors vs Suns game tonight!

6 months ago

Copper and Taurasi score 20 each, Phoenix tops Washington