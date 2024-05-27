Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals questions post-NFL Draft: Which QB takes over short-yardage situations?

May 27, 2024, 7:07 AM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals replenished their roster and upgraded multiple positions with an addition of 12 NFL Draft picks and batch of free agents this offseason.

With arguably the biggest pieces of Arizona’s offseason now behind it, the attention turns to the depth chart and how the Cardinals’ roster will shake out.

While there’s still plenty of time before the pads come on, there’s no shortage of question marks surrounding Arizona ahead of Year 2 under head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort.

Following dives into the offensive line, wide receiver, running back and pass rusher, it’s time to look at Arizona’s quarterbacks and short-yardage situations.

Which Cardinals QB commands short-yardage situations

The Cardinals made it clear last year: If they don’t have to put starting quarterback Kyler Murray in harm’s way, they won’t.

RELATED STORIES

His limited-to-non-usage of quarterback sneaks in short-yardage and goaline situations was proof of that.

Instead, it was 2023 fifth-rounder Clayton Tune got the nod when the moment presented itself.

Despite making just one start last year, Tune appeared in seven games and registered eight carries for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Outside of his five attempts for 25 rushing yards in his lone start against Cleveland, Tune was called on four different times in short-yardage situations that also included a successful two-point conversion.

Us over at Cardinals Corner, an Arizona Sports podcast, dubbed the action as “Tune Time.”

The young QB will definitely be in the running to take over that role once more in Year 2.

He’ll have a little more competition this time around, though, in offseason acquisition Desmond Ridder.

Acquired in a deal that shipped out wide receiver Rondale Moore to Atlanta, Ridder enters his third NFL season as Arizona’s likely QB2 given his two-year stint with the Falcons.

And aside from his 2,836 yards and 12 touchdowns on 64.2% passing last season, Ridder got plenty of run in the ground game behind 53 carries for 195 yards and five touchdowns.

With that kind of résumé, the Cardinals would be wise to at the very least take a look this offseason.

That is unless they want to avoid any extra wear and tear with Murray’s backup.

But if Ridder is the answer moving forward, that means a new name is needed for his role. The Ridder Rumble has a nice ring to it.

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort looks on during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals pass rusher BJ Ojulari runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier looks on during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Myles Murphy looks on during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Zaven Collins and DC Nick Rallis work one-on-one during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Zay Jones speaks with reporters during the first day of OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Desmond Ridder runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray runs through drills during OTAs on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

BJ Ojulari looks on at OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals questions post-NFL Draft: Who separates themselves at pass rusher?

The Arizona Cardinals' pass-rushing department is in need of someone firmly taking the reins within the outside linebackers room.

3 days ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. poses after getting drafted by the Arizona Cardinals...

Tyler Drake

Marvin Harrison Jr. jerseys: Can Arizona Cardinals finally buy them?

Marvin Harrison Jr. signing his rookie contract simultaneously opened the door for Cardinals fans to secure the wide receiver's jersey.

4 days ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. catches a pass during Cardinals rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals sign Marvin Harrison Jr. to 4-year contract

The Cardinals signed rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to a four-year contract that includes a fifth-year option on Thursday.

4 days ago

BJ Ojulari at OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Growth of Arizona Cardinals’ BJ Ojulari, Garrett Williams on display at OTAs

Second-year pros BJ Ojulari and Garrett Williams could be competing for significant roles for the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.

4 days ago

Cardinals leadership and mental health awareness discussion...

Tyler Drake

Leading the right way: Cardinals, Jonathan Gannon host high school coaches for panel on uplifting athletes

A handful of Arizona Cardinals made time out of their day to discuss the value of the leadership with local high school coaches on Tuesday.

4 days ago

Zaven Collins at OTAs...

Tyler Drake

Zaven Collins not letting Cardinals’ 5th-year option decision hold him back

Cardinals pass rusher Zaven Collins' mindset remains unchanged despite the team's decision against picking up his fifth-year option.

5 days ago

Cardinals questions post-NFL Draft: Which QB takes over short-yardage situations?