The Arizona Cardinals replenished their roster and upgraded multiple positions with an addition of 12 NFL Draft picks and batch of free agents this offseason.

With arguably the biggest pieces of Arizona’s offseason now behind it, the attention turns to the depth chart and how the Cardinals’ roster will shake out.

While there’s still plenty of time before the pads come on, there’s no shortage of question marks surrounding Arizona ahead of Year 2 under head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort.

Following dives into the offensive line, wide receiver, running back and pass rusher, it’s time to look at Arizona’s quarterbacks and short-yardage situations.

Which Cardinals QB commands short-yardage situations

The Cardinals made it clear last year: If they don’t have to put starting quarterback Kyler Murray in harm’s way, they won’t.

His limited-to-non-usage of quarterback sneaks in short-yardage and goaline situations was proof of that.

Instead, it was 2023 fifth-rounder Clayton Tune got the nod when the moment presented itself.

Despite making just one start last year, Tune appeared in seven games and registered eight carries for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Outside of his five attempts for 25 rushing yards in his lone start against Cleveland, Tune was called on four different times in short-yardage situations that also included a successful two-point conversion.

Us over at Cardinals Corner, an Arizona Sports podcast, dubbed the action as “Tune Time.”

The young QB will definitely be in the running to take over that role once more in Year 2.

He’ll have a little more competition this time around, though, in offseason acquisition Desmond Ridder.

Acquired in a deal that shipped out wide receiver Rondale Moore to Atlanta, Ridder enters his third NFL season as Arizona’s likely QB2 given his two-year stint with the Falcons.

And aside from his 2,836 yards and 12 touchdowns on 64.2% passing last season, Ridder got plenty of run in the ground game behind 53 carries for 195 yards and five touchdowns.

With that kind of résumé, the Cardinals would be wise to at the very least take a look this offseason.

That is unless they want to avoid any extra wear and tear with Murray’s backup.

But if Ridder is the answer moving forward, that means a new name is needed for his role. The Ridder Rumble has a nice ring to it.

