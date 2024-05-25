Ketel Marte’s hitting streak ends, D-backs fall to Marlins

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks had a surprising 3-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Friday that included Ketel Marte’s 21-game hitting streak coming to an end.

Marte went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. The hitting streak was tied for the fourth longest in franchise history.

Arizona had ace Zac Gallen on the mound and were facing Miami lefty Braxton Garrett, who in two starts this year had allowed 11 earned runs in 9.2 innings.

But Garrett pitched a complete game shutout, giving up just four hits and holding Arizona to just one at-bat with a runner in scoring position. It was just the sixth complete game shutout in MLB this season, per Stathead.

Gallen, meanwhile, struggled with loud contact all night. He limited Miami to two extra-base hits, a 441-foot demolition job by Marlins third baseman Jake Burger and a double via Nick Gordon, but the Marlins’ six other singles off him and a walk did enough damage for all three runs off him.

Gallen continued to hold Jazz Chisholm Jr. hitless against him after the two were traded for each other in 2019. Chisholm went 0-for-3 versus Gallen to now be 0-for-12 in his career with five strikeouts.

Arizona (24-27) returns to action on Saturday against the Marlins (18-34) with a 7:10 p.m. first pitch on ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.

