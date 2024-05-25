Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Ketel Marte’s hitting streak ends, D-backs fall to Marlins

May 24, 2024, 8:42 PM | Updated: 8:43 pm

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks bats against the Miami Marlins during the first inning o...

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks bats against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on May 24, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Suns reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks had a surprising 3-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Friday that included Ketel Marte’s 21-game hitting streak coming to an end.

Marte went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. The hitting streak was tied for the fourth longest in franchise history.

Arizona had ace Zac Gallen on the mound and were facing Miami lefty Braxton Garrett, who in two starts this year had allowed 11 earned runs in 9.2 innings.

But Garrett pitched a complete game shutout, giving up just four hits and holding Arizona to just one at-bat with a runner in scoring position. It was just the sixth complete game shutout in MLB this season, per Stathead.

Gallen, meanwhile, struggled with loud contact all night. He limited Miami to two extra-base hits, a 441-foot demolition job by Marlins third baseman Jake Burger and a double via Nick Gordon, but the Marlins’ six other singles off him and a walk did enough damage for all three runs off him.

RELATED STORIES

Gallen continued to hold Jazz Chisholm Jr. hitless against him after the two were traded for each other in 2019. Chisholm went 0-for-3 versus Gallen to now be 0-for-12 in his career with five strikeouts.

Arizona (24-27) returns to action on Saturday against the Marlins (18-34) with a 7:10 p.m. first pitch on ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks are falling behind almost every series; Marlins’ Garrett throws shutout

PHOENIX —  The Arizona Diamondbacks have started nearly every series this season behind, falling to 3-14 in openers on Friday with a 3-0 loss to the Miami Marlins. Miami left-hander Braxton Garrett threw a complete-game shutout at Chase Field, the first complete game against the D-backs since Walker Buehler of the Dodgers in April 2022. […]

1 hour ago

Paul Sewald...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Paul Sewald bringing Strikeouts 4 Kids charity initiative to Arizona

For every strikeout this season, Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald and his wife will donate to Child Crisis Arizona. 

5 hours ago

Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks gets ready to make a play against the Colorado Rocki...

Kellan Olson

Geraldo Perdomo ‘extremely close’ in return, other D-backs progressing

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo described Geraldo Perdomo as "extremely close" on Friday in the shortstop's road back to a return.

7 hours ago

A car burns in the Dodgers Stadium parking lot on Wednesday, May 22, 2024....

Aaron Schmidt

Dodgers organist plays ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ as a car in stadium parking lot burns

Ahead of Wednesday’s National League West matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers, fans in attendance witnessed a bizarre scene as a car burst into flames in the Dodger Stadium parking lot. Without hesitation, Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle channeled his inner Billy Joel, playing “We Didn’t Start the Fire” as the car […]

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Is Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll finally breaking out of his sophomore slump?

After Corbin Carroll's triple aided the Arizona Diamondbacks enroute to a 6-0 shutout and series win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Dan Bickley wonders if the outfielder could be breaking out of his early season slump.

2 days ago

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts as he hits an RBI ground ball out in front of Wil...

Kellan Olson

Ketel Marte keeps hit streak going, D-backs beat Dodgers again

In a start to the Arizona Diamondbacks season that has been filled with offensive inconsistency, Ketel Marte is providing consistency.

2 days ago

Ketel Marte’s hitting streak ends, D-backs fall to Marlins