PHOENIX (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored a season-high 40 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 107-92 on Saturday night.

Ogunbowale added seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. She was 11 of 24 from the field including 7 of 12 on 3-pointers, and was 11 for 12 from the free-throw line.

Maddy Siegrist scored a career-high 22 points, Monique Billings had 18 and Teaira McCowan added 13 for the Wings, who have won five straight in the series.

Dallas led by 17 points at halftime but by only seven heading to the fourth quarter. An 8-2 run in the middle of the period helped put the Wings back in charge and they finished with 31 points in the final quarter.

A 23-5 run drew Phoenix within 72-66 in the third quarter. The burst was capped by a 3-pointer from Kahleah Copper that gave her 3,000 points for her career. Phoenix scored 34 points in the third quarter after managing just 35 points in the first half.

Copper led Phoenix with 32 points. Diana Taurasi scored 28 and Sophie Cunningham added 11. Natasha Cloud had 12 assists.

The Wings shot 58% in the first half and led 52-35 at halftime.

Ogunbowale is averaging a league-best 31 points per game and Copper is second at 29.2 ppg.

Both teams were short-handed. The Stars played without Jaelyn Brown (illness), Natasha Howard (foot) and Satou Sabally (shoulder).

The Mercury’s Brittney Griner has a broken toe and has yet to play this season.