Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA

Arizona baseball walks off USC in final Pac-12 title game

May 25, 2024, 10:25 PM | Updated: 11:27 pm

Arizona baseball won the final Pac-12 tournament championship on Saturday. (@ArizonaBaseball/X phot...

Arizona baseball won the final Pac-12 tournament championship on Saturday. (@ArizonaBaseball/X photo)

(@ArizonaBaseball/X photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tommy Splaine lined a run-scoring single in the bottom of the ninth inning and Arizona rallied from a three-run deficit to beat Southern California 4-3 on Saturday night in the Pac-12 baseball tournament championship game.

The championship game was the final Pac-12 game for the conference as we know it, with 10 teams heading to new conferences next fall.

The Wildcats (36-21) lost to Oregon in last year’s title game and clinched the No. 1 seed in this year’s bracket after winning the regular-season title.

Arizona appeared to be headed to another title-game disappointment, managing one baserunner — on an error — through the first six innings against USC starter Caden Aoki.

Mason White broke up Aoki’s no-hit bid with a one-out single in the seventh inning and Blake McDonald followed with a sacrifice fly off Xavier Martinez for Arizona’s first run. Brendan Summerhill hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning and Garen Caulfield tied it with a sacrifice fly.

McDonald hit a one-out single off Josh Blum in the ninth inning and pinch runner Emilio Corona stole second. After an intentional walk to Andrew Cain, Splain lined a single and Corona slid in just ahead of left fielder Carson Wells’ throw.

The win could earn the Wildcats a chance to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament. The Trojans (31-28) saw their bid to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 erupt in the desert air.

USC got off to a great start, taking advantage of two miscues for a 1-0 lead in the third inning.

A fielding error by Splaine at first base put runners on first and third with one out. USC’s Ryan Jackson followed with a deep fly that center fielder Austin Overn misjudged for a run-scoring double. Arizona right fielder Easton Breyfogle saved at least another run with a leaping grab near the warning track.

Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek hit USC’s second straight triple off Cam Walty just out of Breyfogle’s reach in right to score another run in the fourth, and Brayden Dowd made it 3-0 with a run-scoring double.

Arizona

Arizona Wildcats...

Associated Press

Pac-12 ends after dark as Arizona baseball wins final tournament: ‘That’s a sad deal’

With Arizona and Southern California atop the marquee, the undercurrent of Saturday night's game swirled around what could be a finality.

2 hours ago

Chip Hale...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Arizona baseball’s Chip Hale wins Pac-12 Coach of the Year

Arizona Wildcats baseball coach Chip Hale was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year for the 2024 season.

5 days ago

Jacob Cowing, Arizona...

Associated Press

No. 19 Arizona beats No. 16 Utah behind fast start

Noah Fifita threw for two touchdowns and No. 19 Arizona beat No. 16 Utah 42-18 for its first five-game winning streak in nine years.

6 months ago

Chase Davis...

Arizona Sports

Arizona baseball standout Chase Davis picked in 1st-round by Cardinals

Arizona Wildcats outfielder Chase Davis was taken No. 21 overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday in Seattle. 

11 months ago

FanDuel sportsbook, Phoenix...

Alex Weiner

Arizona sports bettors wager over $644 million in March, 2nd-highest month on record

Bettors wagered over $644 million on sports in March, the second-highest month since sports gambling was made legal in 2021.

11 months ago

Grand Canyon infielder Jacob Wilson (2) runs to first base during a College Baseball game between t...

Alex Weiner

MLB names Chase Field combine participants, GCU’s Jacob Wilson among top prospects

MLB announced the participating draft-eligible players, a group involving 12 players coming in from Arizona high schools and universities.

12 months ago

Arizona baseball walks off USC in final Pac-12 title game