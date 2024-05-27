The Arizona Diamondbacks brought back their summer pass deal that will allow fans to attend all 40 home games from June through August.

The pass is on sale now for $179 for all games or for just $5 per single game for a limited time. More information on the summer pass can be found online.

Chase Field ranks among the best for most affordable ballparks for families to attend games when factoring in concessions and souvenirs.

Fans will have the option to upgrade their seating location each game, sit with fellow pass holders by linking accounts and allow pass holders to add guest passes to their summer pass.

The D-backs will play the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and more during the summer pass.

Giveaways

The D-backs will have numerous promotions and giveaways during the summer pass, starting June 15 with a t-shirt giveaway, that celebrates the four-home run inning against the Dodgers in the 2023 NLDS. The first 20,000 fans will receive the shirt.

On June 16, the D-backs will giving away a Father’s Day polo shirt to the first 15,000 dads in attendance.

On June 29 against the Oakland Athletics, the team will be giving away a Ketel Marte bat flip bobblehead to the first 20,000 fans in attendance.

Star Wars Night returns to the ballpark on July 13 against the Toronto Blue Jays. The first 20,000 fans will receive a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. stormtrooper bobblehead.

A D-backs Hall of Fame Ceremony, which will see Luis Gonzalez and Randy Johnson inducted as the first members, will take place on July 27 with a t-shirt giveaway commemorating the two franchise legends.

The final promotion during the summer pass period will be on August 10, which will see the Phillies return to Chase Field for the first time since last year’s NLCS as the D-backs will give away a NL championship replica ring to the first 30,000 fans.