Report: MLB umpire Ángel Hernández to retire

May 27, 2024, 7:53 PM | Updated: 8:00 pm

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks questions a called balk with umpire Angel Hernandez #5 of the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning at Coors Field on April 09, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Longstanding umpire Ángel Hernández is reportedly retiring from the MLB, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Hernández worked his last game on May 9 as the home-plate umpire in a game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians.

Hernández filed a racial discrimination lawsuit in 2017 against the MLB, alleging that he was passed over for a crew chief position and World Series assignments because of race. Hernandez lost the lawsuit in 2021 and his appeal of the case in 2023.

Hernández worked only 10 games in 2023 because of a back injury. Hernández, who started umpiring in the Florida State League in 1981, had been an full-time MLB umpire since 1993 and had gained a reputation among players and fans as a polarizing umpire.

 

Hernández has released a statement regarding his retirement.:

