Report: MLB umpire Ángel Hernández to retire

Longstanding umpire Ángel Hernández is reportedly retiring from the MLB, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Hernández worked his last game on May 9 as the home-plate umpire in a game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians.

Hernández filed a racial discrimination lawsuit in 2017 against the MLB, alleging that he was passed over for a crew chief position and World Series assignments because of race. Hernandez lost the lawsuit in 2021 and his appeal of the case in 2023.

Hernández worked only 10 games in 2023 because of a back injury. Hernández, who started umpiring in the Florida State League in 1981, had been an full-time MLB umpire since 1993 and had gained a reputation among players and fans as a polarizing umpire.

Angel Hernandez is retiring from Major League Baseball. Never forget when he rung up Wyatt Langford on three pitches WAY off the plate.pic.twitter.com/lY1c4Kjsit — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) May 28, 2024

Bryce Harper stomping down the line to scream at Angel Hernandez and then launching his helmet into the stands will always be my fav. pic.twitter.com/e7hvr73kc4 — Justin Ayers (@Ayers4President) May 28, 2024

Angel Hernandez was probably the worst umpire of all time. But without him, we wouldn’t have this hilarious moment, and for that I will be forever grateful.

pic.twitter.com/SwwA8Dn8zo — MLB Metrics (@MLBMetrics) May 28, 2024

Some of Angel Hernandez’s finest work pic.twitter.com/kpf0DT3GnK — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) May 28, 2024

Hernández has released a statement regarding his retirement.:

Angel Hernandez has confirmed his retirement in a statement, which reads: “Starting with my first Major League game in 1991, I have had the very good experience of living out my childhood dream of umpiring in the major leagues. “There is nothing better than working at a… — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 28, 2024

Follow @AZSports