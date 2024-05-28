Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Boston Celtics sweep the Indiana Pacers to reach the NBA Finals

May 27, 2024, 9:04 PM

Derrick White's tiebreaking 3-pointer with 43 seconds left leads the Boston Celtics to a four-game ...

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) celebrates at the end of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Celtics won 105-102.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick White’s tiebreaking 3-pointer with 43 seconds left gave Boston the lead and the Celtics closed out a four-game sweep of the Indiana Pacers 105-102 on Monday night to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.

White finished with 16 points. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 29 points while Jayson Tatum added 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to help erase a nine-point second-half deficit.

Boston swept the Pacers after rallying from a 3-0 deficit in last year’s conference finals to force a seventh game.

“They fought us hard to the wire, they have pride as a team. They didn’t want to give up,” Tatum said afterward. “We missed bunnies all night. I knew we were due for one. That was a big time shot.”

The Celtics will play the winner of the Dallas-Minnesota Series. The Mavericks are up 3-0 and have a chance to win the series on Tuesday night.

Indiana, which again played without two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, lost its second straight at home — both in the final minute after giving up leads. Andrew Nembhard had 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds but missed a potentially tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds and the Pacers never got the ball again.

Pascal Siakam added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Indiana while T.J. McConnell had 15 points and Aaron Nesmith had 14.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle promised his team would fight hard to extend their season — and, as usual, this young roster didn’t disappoint. Tempers flared briefly in the third when Pacers center Myles Turner knocked guard White to the ground, Brown, who was named the MVP of the series, grabbed Turner’s shoulder and Turner shoved Brown away.

“Our guys embraced it,” Carlisle said of his team’s effort. “Give them credit for the stuff they pulled off at the end of the last two games. They simply made more plays.”

Turner was called for an offensive foul and he and Brown each drew technical fouls.

But that fray didn’t change the back-and-forth tenor of this game — or this series.

Indiana lost three times despite holding leads or being tied in the final minute, and it happened again Monday as Boston pitched a for the 3 1/2 minutes to rally.

“That game is the toughest. It’s the most fun, too,” Tatum said, referring to the elimination scenario.

The Celtics pulled within 102-100 on Tatum’s dunk with 3:12 to go, tied the score with 2:40 left on Brown’s mid-range jumper and then took the lead on White’s 3.

In between, Boston forced two turnovers and Brown blocked Nembhard’s short at the rim with 1:05 left. Indiana had one more chance when Tatum missed a 3 with 8 seconds left, but Jrue Holiday chased down the rebound and ran out the clock before Indiana could foul.

Phoenix Suns

Vince Legarza and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks sit on the bench during the first ha...

Arizona Sports

Report: Phoenix Suns to hire Vince Legarza as assistant coach

The Phoenix Suns have reportedly hired Vince Legarza as an assistant to work under head coach Mike Budenholzer.

11 hours ago

Valley Suns G League team logo...

Bailey Leasure

G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim: Valley Suns complete our connection to the NBA

NBA G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim joins Burns & Gambo and talks about the new Phoenix Suns G-League team, the Valley Suns.

3 days ago

Duke's Kyle Filipowski drives in on Houston's J'Wan Roberts in the second half of the sweet 16 roun...

Ryan Pasiecznik

ESPN mock draft has Suns taking Duke’s Kyle Filipowski

Duke center Kyle Filipowski could entice the Suns as a center of the future. Phoenix owns the No. 22 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

3 days ago

LeBron and Bronny James chat...

Dan Bickley

Could Phoenix Suns fans truly embrace LeBron, Bronny James?

Do you want to win your first championship courtesy of LeBron James? It’s a relevant question with reports the Suns plan to work out Bronny.

3 days ago

Bronny James of the USC Trojans during a break in action on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, against the Ar...

Arizona Sports

Bronny James will work out for Suns ahead of 2024 NBA Draft, per report

The Phoenix Suns will hold a workout with USC prospect Bronny James before the 2024 NBA Draft, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

4 days ago

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker look on...

Tyler Drake

Suns’ Kevin Durant earns All-NBA 2nd Team honors, Devin Booker named to 3rd Team

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and guard Devin Booker picked up All-NBA honors on Wednesday, the league announced.

5 days ago

Boston Celtics sweep the Indiana Pacers to reach the NBA Finals