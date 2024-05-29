AG Neal has been named as the Arizona Sports Coach of the Month winner for May for preparing and improving the East Valley Baseball’s Eagles tee-ball team of ages 3-6 years old.

Read more about Neal from the nomination letter below:

He has coached this team over two seasons, keeping most of the team together and having others knocking on the door to join after seeing how well his team competes! He goes above and beyond what is typical for tee ball coaches. All of the kids are much further advanced in baseball skills because of all the work AG puts in, and in turn, all the effort his players put in, at practice, scrimmages, batting cages and more!

He coaches up his players, coaches and parents! Our Eagles team is the most prepared for success in the whole league and I bet they would be up there in the nation. He has built a following and all the parents want their kids to keep playing with and for AG through travel ball and into high school.

Coach AG, his daughters and his wife are all amazing role models for our players, coaches and parents. Coach AG is the best coach anyone can ask for. I speak for me and my family and all the Eagles family in how blessed we all are to have him leading and getting the most out of our kids! Thanks, Coach AG – you are simply the best!

Nominate the next deserving coach for the Arizona Sports Coach of the Month award.

Follow @AZSports