Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Mercury’s Kahleah Copper nabs WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week

May 28, 2024, 2:27 PM

Kahleah Copper...

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 09: Kahleah Copper #2 of the Phoenix Mercury poses for a portrait during media day at Footprint Center on May 09, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper was named the WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday for the games played from May 20-26.

The Mercury went 2-1 last week behind Copper’s 29.7 points on 53% shooting and 48% accuracy from deep.

 

RELATED STORIES

She tallied a career-high 38 points May 18 in a victory against the Atlanta Dream — that was before her official week of being the best player in the conference. Copper followed it with 37 points and five made threes on Tuesday in a win against the Las Vegas Aces.

The 29-year-old added 20 points against the Washington Mystics in a win on Thursday before 32 points scored Saturday in a loss to the Dallas Wings.

Copper has now won two player of the week honors in her career, first doing so in 2020 with the Chicago Sky.

Over five games this season, Copper is averaging a career-best 29.2 points per game for the 3-2 Mercury. That’s leading the WNBA.

Her previous career-best was 18.7 points per game last year. She’s set career marks in scoring in the two previous seasons.

Copper is also averaging 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for Phoenix early in 2024.

The Mercury next face the undefeated Connecticut Sun (5-0) on Tuesday to begin a three-game road trip.

Phoenix Mercury

Head coach Nate Tibbetts of the Phoenix Mercury looks on in the fourth quarter of a game on May 21,...

Associated Press

Copper’s 32 not enough to overcome Ogunbowale’s 40 as Wings top Mercury

Kahleah Copper's 32 points not enough as the Wings beat the Mercury on Saturday night behind 40 points from Arike Ogunbowale.

3 days ago

ESPN's Alexa Philippou names Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper as one of the breakout stars to s...

Bailey Leasure

ESPN: Phoenix Mercury’s Kahleah Copper is one of the breakout stars in the WNBA (so far)

ESPN's Alexa Philippou names Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper as one of the breakout stars to start the 2024 WNBA season.

3 days ago

Natasha Cloud #0 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots a free throw against the Las Vegas Aces...

Associated Press

Natasha Cloud tops former team as Mercury drop Mystics

Kahleah Copper and Diana Taurasi scored 20 points each and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 83-80 on Thursday night.

5 days ago

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in L...

Associated Press

Kahleah Copper scores 37 points, leads Mercury to win over Aces

Kahleah Copper scored 37 points and the Phoenix Mercury handed the Las Vegas Aces their first loss of the season 98-88 on Tuesday night.

7 days ago

Kahleah Copper...

Associated Press

Copper scores career-high 38 points in Mercury home-opening win over Dream

Kahleah Copper scored a career-high 38 points in the Phoenix Mercury's home-opening win over the Atlanta Dream on Saturday night.

10 days ago

Diana Taurasi celebrates...

Kevin Zimmerman

Diana Taurasi on Caitlin Clark: ‘It’s going to translate … it’s going to take time’

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi caused a rift when she pumped the brakes on how Indian Fever rookie Caitlin Clark's season would go.

11 days ago

Mercury’s Kahleah Copper nabs WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week