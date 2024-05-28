Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper was named the WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday for the games played from May 20-26.

The Mercury went 2-1 last week behind Copper’s 29.7 points on 53% shooting and 48% accuracy from deep.

𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤: 𝐊𝐚𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫 pic.twitter.com/eX2f8dwF78 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) May 28, 2024

She tallied a career-high 38 points May 18 in a victory against the Atlanta Dream — that was before her official week of being the best player in the conference. Copper followed it with 37 points and five made threes on Tuesday in a win against the Las Vegas Aces.

The 29-year-old added 20 points against the Washington Mystics in a win on Thursday before 32 points scored Saturday in a loss to the Dallas Wings.

Copper has now won two player of the week honors in her career, first doing so in 2020 with the Chicago Sky.

Over five games this season, Copper is averaging a career-best 29.2 points per game for the 3-2 Mercury. That’s leading the WNBA.

Her previous career-best was 18.7 points per game last year. She’s set career marks in scoring in the two previous seasons.

Copper is also averaging 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for Phoenix early in 2024.

The Mercury next face the undefeated Connecticut Sun (5-0) on Tuesday to begin a three-game road trip.

Follow @AZSports