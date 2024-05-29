Arizona adds NAU quarterback transfer Adam Damante

Former Northern Arizona quarterback Adam Damante announced on Tuesday that he will be transferring to Arizona.

Damante started five games with the Lumberjacks last season and passed for 1,154 yards to go with six passing touchdowns and nine interceptions with a completion percentage of 69%.

Hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, Damante attended the American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North.

In three years there, he passed for 8,772 yards and 109 touchdowns, rushed for 1,047 yards and scored 15 rushing touchdowns.

In 2022, Damante was named a finalist for the Ed Doherty Award.

Damante will also be reunited with former ALA-Gilbert North teammate and incoming freshman Brandon Phelps. Phelps currently holds the state record for receiving yards and touchdowns over a four-season span on varsity with 4,971 receiving yards and 61 touchdowns.

Arizona’s QB room with the addition of Damante

Now that he is a Wildcat, Damante will join a quarterback room including 2023 Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year Noah Fifita, second-year backup Brayden Dorman, San Jose State transfer Anthony Garcia and walk-on Cole Tannenbaum.