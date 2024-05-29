Defensive lineman Stanley Ta’ufo’ou, according to On3.com, will transfer from USC to Arizona.

Ta’ufo’ou in four seasons with the Trojans accumulated one sack and 55 total tackles, including 7.5 being for loss, in 36 games played.

His best season came in 2022, when the 6-foot-2, 275-pound lineman posted 27 tackles with a sack.

After graduating high school a semester early in 2018, Ta’ufo’ou enrolled at USC in the spring of 2019 as a three-star recruit, according to 247 Sports. He saw brief action against Arizona, California and Iowa during his true freshman year but redshirted shortly after.

Growing up in Simi Valley, California, Ta’ufo’ou attended Grace Brethren High School where he earned numerous accolades:

All-Tri-Valley first team honors (2016-2017)

Cal-Hi Sports All-State Medium Schools first team (2017)

Cal-Hi Sports Juniors third team (2017)

All-CIF Division 8 Player of the Year (2017)PrepStar All-Western Region (2018)

Cal-Hi Sports All-State second team (2018)

All-CIF Division 4 Defensive Player of the Year (2018)

Los Angeles Daily News All-Area first team (2018)

All-Camino League Defensive Lineman of the Year (2018)