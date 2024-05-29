Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment early next week, team reporter Jody Jackson said on Wednesday’s TV broadcast.

Perdomo will play in the Arizona Complex League this weekend before heading out to a minor league affiliate.

The 24-year-old switch hitter suffered a right meniscus tear on April 3 against the New York Yankees, although he previously tweaked his knee during spring training.

Perdomo went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to April 4 and had surgery.

He had set out to return by the end of May, which won’t be the case but he is not far behind. Perdomo was a 2023 National League All-Star and finished second on the team in on-base percentage (.353) last year.

The Diamondbacks have made due with Kevin Newman taking over the position full-time after rookie Blaze Alexander struggled to handle it defensively. Newman has been a solid but not spectacular defender and has picked up the slack offensively with an .826 OPS in May.

“Kevin Newman has been unbelievable for this ballclub. The way he’s come in and solidified this position I consider one of the most important positions on the field has been remarkable,” manager Torey Lovullo said last weekend.

“But when Gerry returns, Gerry is going to be our starting shortstop. … It’s not making us move any faster or any slower with Gerry. When Gerry’s ready for the next step, he’s coming back and it’s going to be his turn.”

Jackson reported center fielder Alek Thomas (hamstring) was 10-12 days behind Perdomo.

Jordan Lawlar makes the next step

Diamondbacks top prospect shortstop Jordan Lawlar is another step closer to playing minor league games for the first time this season. The Triple-A Reno Aces sent Lawlar to a rehab assignment with the complex league on Wednesday, according to the MiLB transactions list.

Lawlar went on the 60-day IL (MiLB) on March 28 with a ruptured tendon in his right thumb. The club will see how he responds in the ACL before he heads back to Reno.

In other minor league infielder news, the Aces released veteran second baseman Kolten Wong on Monday.

