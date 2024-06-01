Eldorado High School in Las Vegas will reportedly be changing its mascot and name from the Sundevils to the Firehawks in August.

This change is due to a trademark agreement ending between the school and Arizona State, according to Las Vegas Review Journal’s Alex Wright.

Eldorado has been using the Sundevil moniker as well as Sparky the mascot since the school opened in 1973.

Terms of the previous agreement between ASU and Eldorado have not been disclosed, according to Wright. The Sun Devil nickname is still being used on the school’s website as of Saturday.

The Eldorado football team’s website, X and Instagram accounts have been rebranded as the Firehawks.

On the team’s website, a statement regarding the name change can be seen near the bottom of the page:

After 50 years of being the “Sundevils,” the team at Arizona State University decided to terminate the agreement our school had to use the same logo and mascot, which lead to a full rebranding of the school. The process was lengthy and included input from the students, staff, alumni and the surrounding community, who have come together to rally around the FIREHAWKS as they rise from the ashes of the Sundevil!

Notable alumni from the school include former NFL running back Steven Jackson and Las Vegas Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan.

Eldorado has won 24 high school state titles across various sports, most recently a 4A boys soccer championship in 2013.