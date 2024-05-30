The Arizona Cardinals signed rookie safety Dadrion “Rabbit” Taylor-Demerson to a four-year contract on Thursday.

The signing comes after Arizona inked first-round pick and defensive lineman Darius Robinson to his rookie deal a day prior.

Taylor-Demerson joined the organization as a fourth-round pick (No. 104 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft this past April.

The 5-foot-10, 197-pounder spent the past five years at Texas Tech. During that span (60 games), he recorded 242 tackles, nine for loss, two sacks, 10 interceptions, 22 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two quarterback hits.

The safety is coming off his best season at Texas Tech. In 14 games played (13 starts), Taylor-Demerson recorded 75 tackles, seven passes defensed and a career-high four interceptions.

He followed up his final year at Texas Tech with a strong showing at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine, highlighted by a 4.41-second 40-yard dash and a 38-inch vertical.

The young defensive back now joins a group led by veterans Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.

Which Cardinals rookie hasn’t signed his contract?

With Taylor-Demerson putting pen to paper, 11 of the Cardinals’ 12 draft picks have signed their rookie deals.

Third-round pick and former Florida State running back Trey Benson marks the lone rookie yet to sign his contract.

