Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns fans show Anthony Edwards the receipts after Mavs blow out Wolves

May 31, 2024, 8:48 AM | Updated: 9:04 am

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the fourth quarter against the Dal...

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Well, well, well, how the turntables. Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves got cooked by the Dallas Mavericks to end their season in the conference finals on Thursday night.

Then, he got roasted online for two years ago calling out the Phoenix Suns for their Game 7 blowout loss to the Mavs.

Fans were keeping the receipts of what Edwards back in 2022 posted to his Instagram story while watching Game 7 of the conference semis.

RELATED STORIES

“I remember when we were playing Phoenix, they were talking so much (expletive), telling us … we better make the playoffs,” Edwards said in his story two years back. “We ain’t gonna make the playoffs. We outta the playoffs but, y’all, this is a disgrace, bro. Y’all got (inaudible) points in the third quarter?”

The Suns dropped that elimination game at home by a final of 123-90, a score that could’ve been much worse had Phoenix not scored a meaningless 40-point fourth quarter.

The Suns fell behind 57-27 by halftime, with Luka Doncic matching Phoenix’s entire output of 27 points at the break.

In a full-circle moment, Doncic went off against the T-Wolves on Thursday night, pouring in 36 points on 14-of-22 shooting as the Mavericks went up 69-40 at halftime.

The final score: 124-103.

Edwards of course became the No. 1 enemy in Phoenix to begin this year’s playoff run, sweeping the Suns out of the first round. His DX crotch chop at Footprint Center during Game 3 stood out to wrestling fans — Edwards later admitted he was unaware of the celebration’s origin — but likely irked Suns fans.

Minnesota followed the sweep of the Suns by taking down the Denver Nuggets before losing steam in a five-game Western Conference Finals series loss to Dallas.

So of course, as the T-Wolves’ season ended Thursday, those in Phoenix let Edwards remember his 2-year-old analysis from the couch.

It just might be a toss-up about whether Suns fans are happier to see Edwards exit to Cancun while fellow Phoenix enemy Doncic rolls into an NBA Finals matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Phoenix Suns

Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton...

Arizona Sports

NBA exec compares drafting Deandre Ayton over Luka Doncic to Sam Bowie over Michael Jordan

Luka Doncic is heading to the NBA Finals, and it is likely triggering to Phoenix Suns fans who watch them draft Deandre Ayton over him.

40 seconds ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Why James Jones deserves his share of blame for not drafting Luka Dončić

Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/listen-live/ Follow the team: https://bit.ly/3R0PIAJ ARIZONA SPORTS SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ArizonaSports/ X: https://x.com/azsports TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@arizonasports987 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arizsports/ ARIZONA SPORTS PODCASTS: https://arizonasports.com/category/podcasts/

2 hours ago

Luka Doncic...

Associated Press

NBA Finals set: Mavericks eliminate Timberwolves in Game 5, to face Celtics

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals and advance to face the Celtics in the NBA Finals.

16 hours ago

Head coach Mike Budenholzer...

Arizona Sports

Report: Suns adding former Jazz, Bucks assistant Chad Forcier to Mike Budenholzer’s staff

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly bringing in veteran assistant coach Chad Forcier to join head coach Mike Budenholzer's staff.

21 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Is LeBron James to Phoenix even possible? Will he take a veteran minimum?

Is LeBron James to Phoenix even possible? Will he take a veteran minimum? Burns & Gambo weigh in.

2 days ago

LeBron James looks on...

Dan Bickley

LeBron James could be last grand slam for this version of Suns

For a desperate team with very little wiggle room like the Phoenix Suns, LeBron James might be the last grand slam available.

2 days ago

Suns fans show Anthony Edwards the receipts after Mavs blow out Wolves