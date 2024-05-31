Well, well, well, how the turntables. Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves got cooked by the Dallas Mavericks to end their season in the conference finals on Thursday night.

Then, he got roasted online for two years ago calling out the Phoenix Suns for their Game 7 blowout loss to the Mavs.

Fans were keeping the receipts of what Edwards back in 2022 posted to his Instagram story while watching Game 7 of the conference semis.

“I remember when we were playing Phoenix, they were talking so much (expletive), telling us … we better make the playoffs,” Edwards said in his story two years back. “We ain’t gonna make the playoffs. We outta the playoffs but, y’all, this is a disgrace, bro. Y’all got (inaudible) points in the third quarter?”

The Suns dropped that elimination game at home by a final of 123-90, a score that could’ve been much worse had Phoenix not scored a meaningless 40-point fourth quarter.

The Suns fell behind 57-27 by halftime, with Luka Doncic matching Phoenix’s entire output of 27 points at the break.

In a full-circle moment, Doncic went off against the T-Wolves on Thursday night, pouring in 36 points on 14-of-22 shooting as the Mavericks went up 69-40 at halftime.

The final score: 124-103.

Edwards of course became the No. 1 enemy in Phoenix to begin this year’s playoff run, sweeping the Suns out of the first round. His DX crotch chop at Footprint Center during Game 3 stood out to wrestling fans — Edwards later admitted he was unaware of the celebration’s origin — but likely irked Suns fans.

Minnesota followed the sweep of the Suns by taking down the Denver Nuggets before losing steam in a five-game Western Conference Finals series loss to Dallas.

So of course, as the T-Wolves’ season ended Thursday, those in Phoenix let Edwards remember his 2-year-old analysis from the couch.

It just might be a toss-up about whether Suns fans are happier to see Edwards exit to Cancun while fellow Phoenix enemy Doncic rolls into an NBA Finals matchup against the Boston Celtics.

