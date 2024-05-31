Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

NFL.com’s Rank: Arizona Cardinals must ‘show progress’ for 2024 to be a success

May 31, 2024, 4:25 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals went to work this offseason rebuilding the roster through the 2024 NFL Draft and free agency, leading to higher expectations.

Some have Arizona doubling its win total, others have the Cardinals earning a playoff berth. But in NFL.com analyst Adam Rank’s eyes, the Cardinals simply need to show progress in Year 2 under head coach Jonathan Gannon for 2024 to be considered successful.

I’ve seen some buzz about the Cardinals being a sleeper team this year. I’m not saying that’s out of the question, but the schedule looks like it could be tougher than you might think (teams like the Commanders and Jets might be much better than their 2023 record would suggest). Seeing Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. creating positive memories with an improved defense should be a realistic goal for this team.

On both sides of the football, there have been noticeable upgrades. Offensively, Arizona rounded out its wide receivers room in a big way with the addition of Harrison, who Rank lists as the team’s most important non-QB, through the draft.

RELATED STORIES

Its late free-agent signing of Zay Jones could end up being a sneaky addition, too.

Away from the field, Murray is showing signs of maturing leadership and gets a full offseason with the new regime fully healthy.

He’s also coming off a promising sample size in the new-look offense, completing 65.7% of his throws for 1,799 yards and 10 touchdowns to five interceptions. He was a big factor in three of Arizona’s four wins on the year.

They scored six more points per game with Murray at quarterback. As luck would have it, the scoring unit measurement for a touchdown is (wait for it) six points. That’s significant. Murray also saw improvements in completion percentage (71.7%) and passer rating (108.3) over the final three games of the season. And with Marvin Harrison Jr. along for the ride, Murray is going to be given every chance to succeed for the Cardinals. One place I’d like to see him do better — the deep ball. He’s regressed in that area in recent years. The Cardinals do not have a player on the roster who has caught a touchdown pass of 20-plus air yards from Murray.

The Cardinals also made it a priority to improve the defensive line with the signings of Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols on top of the adding Darius Robinson in the first round of the draft.

Cornerback has also taken a step forward from a talent standpoint after the Cardinals brought in veteran Sean Murphy-Bunting and a trio of rookies led by second-rounder Max Melton.

Kyzir White at OTAs Arizona Cardinals OLBs coach Robert Rodriguez and Zaven Collins get one-on-one work in Arizona Cardinals LB Krys Barnes runs through drills during OTAs Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas runs through drills during OTAs Arizona Cardinals LB Kyzir White runs through drills during OTAs Arizona Cardinals OLB Zaven Collins runs through drills during OTAs Arizona Cardinals OLB BJ Ojulari looks on during OTAs Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch looks on during OTAs Arizona Cardinals players meet at midfield during OTAs Arizona Cardinals outside linebackers coach Robert Rodriguez smiles during OTAs

Arizona Cardinals

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Cardinals Corner: What have we learned about the Arizona Cardinals during OTAs?

Tyler Drake and Lauren Koval discuss OTAs and what they've seen so far from the Arizona Cardinals.

8 hours ago

Max Melton at the NFL Draft Combine...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals questions post-NFL Draft: Who takes the reins as CB1?

There are candidates aplenty when it comes to the Cardinals' starting cornerback situation. But who has the lead for the role of CB1?

1 day ago

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson runs with the football...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals sign safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson to 4-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals signed rookie safety Dadrion "Rabbit" Taylor-Demerson to a four-year contract on Thursday.

1 day ago

Kyler Murray at an Arizona Diamondbacks game...

Haboob Blog

HOW many tendies?! Cardinals O-line ate its way through a Diamondbacks game

A much better offseason narrative: The Arizona Cardinals' offensive line can house baskets upon baskets of chicken tenders.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Could Kyler Murray be the NFL’s comeback player of the year?

As the national narrative continues to focus on Kyler Murray's leadership, Luke Lapinski and guest host Kellan Olson debate what it could take for the Arizona Cardinals quarterback to be in the conversation for comeback player of the year next season.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Arizona Cardinals center Hjalte Froholdt talks outing to Arizona Diamondbacks game with teammates

In talking about the team unity during the offseason, Arizona Cardinals starting center Hjalte Froholdt shares details of the offensive line's group outing to an Arizona Diamondbacks game.

1 day ago

NFL.com’s Rank: Arizona Cardinals must ‘show progress’ for 2024 to be a success