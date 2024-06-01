MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 20 points, Napheesa Collier posted her fifth double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx cruised to a 95-71 victory over Phoenix on Friday night, handing the Mercury their fourth straight defeat.

Pili sank 7-of-9 shots from the floor, including all four of her 3-pointers for Minnesota (5-2).

Kahleah Copper hit three 3-pointers and scored 21 to lead the Mercury (3-5).

Diana Taurasi added 14 points and Sophie Cunningham scored 13. Natasha Mack had 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Alanna Smith scored seven of her eight points in the first quarter to help the Lynx take a 21-12 lead.

Courtney Williams sank two 3-pointers and Bridget Carleton had one to cap an 11-2 run to give Minnesota a 55-26 lead with 1:12 left before halftime. Copper scored the final five points before the break and the Mercury trailed by 24.

Collier scored four of the final six points of the third quarter to put the Lynx up 72-49.

The Mercury return home to face the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.

