Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Mercury extend losing streak to 4, end road trip with loss to Lynx

May 31, 2024, 9:25 PM | Updated: 9:55 pm

Phoenix Mercury...

Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts, left, and guard Diana Taurasi (3) talk with referee Charles Watson after a foul called on the Mercury during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 20 points, Napheesa Collier posted her fifth double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx cruised to a 95-71 victory over Phoenix on Friday night, handing the Mercury their fourth straight defeat.

Pili sank 7-of-9 shots from the floor, including all four of her 3-pointers for Minnesota (5-2).

Kahleah Copper hit three 3-pointers and scored 21 to lead the Mercury (3-5).

RELATED STORIES

Diana Taurasi added 14 points and Sophie Cunningham scored 13. Natasha Mack had 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Alanna Smith scored seven of her eight points in the first quarter to help the Lynx take a 21-12 lead.

Courtney Williams sank two 3-pointers and Bridget Carleton had one to cap an 11-2 run to give Minnesota a 55-26 lead with 1:12 left before halftime. Copper scored the final five points before the break and the Mercury trailed by 24.

Collier scored four of the final six points of the third quarter to put the Lynx up 72-49.

The Mercury return home to face the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.

Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud...

Associated Press

Phoenix Mercury come up short in back-and-forth thriller at Liberty

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton hit a tough jumper with 30 seconds left giving the Liberty a four-point cushion, and Phoenix couldn't recover.

2 days ago

Diana Taurasi...

Associated Press

Mercury have worst 3-point shooting night in WNBA history, fall to Sun

The Mercury, who entered Tuesday ranked second averaging 38.1% from deep, shot just 1-of-27 from 3-point range against the Sun.

3 days ago

Kahleah Copper...

Arizona Sports

Mercury’s Kahleah Copper nabs WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper was named the WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the second time in her career.

3 days ago

Head coach Nate Tibbetts of the Phoenix Mercury looks on in the fourth quarter of a game on May 21,...

Associated Press

Copper’s 32 not enough to overcome Ogunbowale’s 40 as Wings top Mercury

Kahleah Copper's 32 points not enough as the Wings beat the Mercury on Saturday night behind 40 points from Arike Ogunbowale.

6 days ago

ESPN's Alexa Philippou names Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper as one of the breakout stars to s...

Bailey Leasure

ESPN: Phoenix Mercury’s Kahleah Copper is one of the breakout stars in the WNBA (so far)

ESPN's Alexa Philippou names Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper as one of the breakout stars to start the 2024 WNBA season.

6 days ago

Natasha Cloud #0 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots a free throw against the Las Vegas Aces...

Associated Press

Natasha Cloud tops former team as Mercury drop Mystics

Kahleah Copper and Diana Taurasi scored 20 points each and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 83-80 on Thursday night.

8 days ago

Mercury extend losing streak to 4, end road trip with loss to Lynx