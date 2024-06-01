Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer continues to build out his staff, reportedly adding Wisconsin Herd head coach Chaisson Allen as an assistant, according to Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto.

Allen’s background is in player development, starting his coaching career as a player development coach for the University of Miami and most recently serving as head man for the Herd, who are the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate.

Allen was an All-CAA guard when he played at Northeastern from 2007-11, and he went on to play professionally across Europe.

After two seasons at Miami, Allen moved on to the Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards’ affiliate, where he spent one season. He then moved onto Wisconsin, where he helped the Herd to a 33-10 record, including a 2-0 record when he filled in as head coach.

Following a season assisting the Long Island Nets, the Brooklyn Nets’ affiliate, Allen returned to the Herd, where he served as head coach for the past three seasons.

Last season, the Herd featured players such as former Gonzaga standout Drew Timme and former Phoenix product TyTy Washington Jr.

What assistant coaches have the Suns brought in already?

Phoenix has reportedly filled three other spots on Budenholzer’s staff, mostly consisting of his previous colleagues.

Vince Legarza, who worked with Budenholzer in Atlanta and Milwaukee, was the first addition. He was later joined by Chad Forcier, who was on Budenholzer’s Bucks staff but was more recently an assistant with the Utah Jazz.

Just one member of Frank Vogel’s coaching staff was retained for Budenholzer’s staff in David Fizdale, who has not previously worked with Budenholzer.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported after Phoenix fired Vogel that the Suns planned to offer Fizdale a front-office role to retain him, adding later that Fizdale may not accept the offer.