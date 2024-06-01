Kevin Ginkel takes comebacker to leg, exits after 8 pitches

Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Kevin Ginkel exited the sixth inning of a 10-5 win over the New York Mets on Saturday after a comebacker hit his leg.

Ginkel had sat down all three Mets batters he faced in eight pitches after replacing starter Slade Cecconi with two outs in the fifth inning.

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo had a 2-2 count before knocking a 97 mph four-seam fastball right back at Ginkel’s plant leg with an exit velocity of 98 mph.

Ginkel immediately dropped to the ground, writhing in pain as trainers came out to check on him. He did not try to throw any pitches before exiting.

He was replaced by right-handed reliver Bryce Jarvis, who just days earlier came in as an injury replacement for ace Zac Gallen, who exited after six pitches Friday with a hamstring strain. In that game, Jarvis used 19 pitches to get out of the first inning clean after a red alert situation.

On Saturday, Jarvis got out of the inning after 10 pitches, working through the next one in 19 pitches, never allowing a Mets baserunner beyond first base.