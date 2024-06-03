Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

MLB, Diamondbacks celebrate Lou Gehrig Day, raising funds for ALS research

Jun 2, 2024, 6:00 PM

An ALS armband in recognition of Lou Gehrig Day on June 02, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Major League Baseball celebrated Lou Gehrig Day on Sunday, the anniversary of both the Iron Horse’s 2,130 consecutive games streak and untimely death due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

ALS attacks nerve cells and pathways in the brain and spinal cord and life expectancy is about two to five years from the time of diagnosis, although it can vary.

Teams around the league celebrated by creating awareness and raising money for Lou Gehrig’s disease research, and the Arizona Diamondbacks will host festivities on Monday.

The D-backs wore 4 ALS armbands against the New York Mets at Citi Field and No. 4 patches to honor Gehrig on Sunday. Arizona’s No. 4 Ketel Marte hit two home runs in a 5-4 win.

The Diamondbacks return to Chase Field Monday to take on the San Francisco Giants.

The D-backs will be donating $5 from each special event ticket purchased to an organization with a focus on Lou Gehrig’s disease, including ALS Arizona, the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Barrow Neurological Institute.

Gabe Tapia, an ALS patient who has been dedicated to helping the cause, from ALS Arizona will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Muscular Dystrophy Association ambassador Doug Clough will read Gehrig’s famous “Luckiest Man” speech.

Sunday was the fourth annual Lou Gehrig Day in MLB.

MLB researcher extraordinaire Sarah Langs, who battles ALS and has been at the forefront of MLB’s fight against the disease, picked a player from each club to sign a baseball card for auction to benefit ALS research. Langs chose D-backs first baseman Christian Walker.

The card is a one-of-one and has Gehrig and Walker on the front.

Organizations working to end ALS partnered with MLB and each of its clubs are listed online.

How MLB teams spread awareness on Lou Gehrig Day

