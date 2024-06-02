Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

Grand Canyon baseball completes 5-run comeback to survive in NCAA tournament vs. Dallas Baptist

Jun 2, 2024, 3:33 PM

Eddy Pelc...

Eddy Pelc #7 of Grand Canyon University hits a sacrifice fly in the top of the 2nd inning against West Virginia University at Hi Corbett Field on June 1, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Patrick Mulligan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Patrick Mulligan/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Grand Canyon baseball overcame a five-run deficit to defeat Dallas Baptist 12-10 and survive for at least another game in the Tucson regional of the NCAA tournament on Sunday.

GCU put together 19 hits, but it scored the game-winning runs on back-to-back bases-loaded walks in the eighth inning.

Every batter in the Antelopes’ lineup recorded at least one hit and one RBI in the elimination game.

GCU advanced to the regional final matchup against West Virginia, who defeated Grand Canyon 5-2 on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES

The Antelopes need to beat the Mountaineers twice with the double elimination format. The first game is Sunday at 6 p.m. If GCU wins, the final game at Hi Corbett Field will be Monday.

DBU’s run ended after the Patriots knocked out the regional host Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.

WAC Player of the Year Tyler Wilson doubled home a run to give GCU a 3-2 lead in the second inning, and Dallas Baptist took over from there.

The Patriots scored the next six runs to go up 8-3. Designated hitter Tom Poole had a homer, two doubles and five RBIs over the first four innings, and he finished with six RBIs.

But the Antelopes rallied for seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings on eight hits and benefitting from a pair of Patriots errors. Dustin Crenshaw’s double off the right-field wall in the sixth tied the game, and Eli Paton drove in Crenshaw with a go-ahead knock on a bouncer up the middle.

Zach Yorke slid underneath a tag at home in the fifth inning despite getting beat by the ball, a great slide for the 295-pound first baseman and key play in the comeback.

Through six innings, GCU led 10-9 with 29 total hits between the two teams.

DBU tied the game in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly. GCU loaded the bases with one out in the seventh but came away emptyhanded.

In the eighth, GCU’s Cade Verdusco and Eddy Pelc drew walks with the bases loaded against Dallas Baptist pitcher Conner Mackay, who walked four of five hitters to end his outing.

Walter Quinn got through the final three innings with only one earned run for GCU to seal the win.

The Antelopes picked up their first NCAA tournament win in program history Friday against Arizona.

Where can I watch GCU baseball vs. West Virginia?

Grand Canyon will look to force a seventh game in the Tucson regional on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.

Grand Canyon University

Grand Canyon lost to West Virginia in the NCAA baseball tournament on Saturday, setting up a win-or...

Associated Press

GCU baseball falls to West Virginia, to play elimination game vs. Dallas Baptist

Grand Canyon lost to West Virginia on Saturday in the Tucson regional, setting up a win-or-go home matchup against Dallas Baptist on Sunday.

10 hours ago

GCU baseball...

Arizona Sports

Grand Canyon baseball defeats Arizona in NCAA tournament’s Tucson regional

Grand Canyon Antelopes baseball upset the Arizona Wildcats at the Tucson regional on the first day of the NCAA tournament on Friday.

2 days ago

Arizona baseball...

Arizona Sports

How to watch: Arizona baseball opens NCAA tournament run against Grand Canyon

The 2024 NCAA baseball tournament is here, and the Arizona Wildcats will host Grand Canyon at the Tucson regional on Friday night.

2 days ago

Grand Canyon's Tyon Grant-Foster...

Arizona Sports

Grand Canyon’s Tyon Grant-Foster withdraws from NBA Draft

The NBA announced 93 early entry players withdrew from the 2024 NBA Draft, a list that included Grand Canyon's Tyon Grant-Foster.

3 days ago

Bobby Hurley of Arizona State...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State, Grand Canyon basketball teams to face off in 2024-25

The Arizona State and Grand Canyon basketball teams will face off in the 2024-25 schedule at Phoenix's Footprint Center.

12 days ago

Saint John forward and Arizona high school product Glenn Taylor Jr. announced on his social media h...

Arizona Sports

Grand Canyon men’s basketball adds former St. John’s forward Glenn Taylor Jr.

Former St. John's forward and Arizona prep product Glenn Taylor Jr. announced on his social media his transfer to Grand Canyon University.

15 days ago

Grand Canyon baseball completes 5-run comeback to survive in NCAA tournament vs. Dallas Baptist