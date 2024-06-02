Grand Canyon baseball overcame a five-run deficit to defeat Dallas Baptist 12-10 and survive for at least another game in the Tucson regional of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

GCU put together 19 hits, but it scored the game-winning runs on back-to-back bases-loaded walks in the eighth inning.

Every batter in the Antelopes’ lineup recorded at least one hit and one RBI in the elimination game.

GCU advanced to the regional final matchup against West Virginia, which defeated Grand Canyon 5-2 on Saturday.

𝐓𝐈𝐄. 𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄.@DustinCrenshaw6‘s third hit of the game follows Pelc and Yorke RBIs to knot it at 9! pic.twitter.com/WKJNUPe4Yk — Grand Canyon Baseball (@GCU_Baseball) June 2, 2024

The Antelopes need to beat the Mountaineers twice with the double-elimination format. The first game is Sunday at 6 p.m. If GCU wins, the final game at Hi Corbett Field will be Monday.

DBU’s run ended after the Patriots knocked out the regional host Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.

WAC Player of the Year Tyler Wilson doubled home a run to give GCU a 3-2 lead in the second inning, and Dallas Baptist took over from there.

The Patriots scored the next six runs to go up 8-3. Designated hitter Tom Poole had a homer, two doubles and five RBIs over the first four innings, and he finished with six RBIs.

But the Antelopes rallied for seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings on eight hits, benefitting from a pair of Patriots errors. Dustin Crenshaw’s double off the right-field wall in the sixth tied the game, and Eli Paton drove in Crenshaw with a go-ahead knock on a bouncer up the middle.

𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐋𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐒 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐃. 💥@PatonEli caps a four-run 6th to give the good guys a 10-9 advantage! pic.twitter.com/SzG7PvFJbC — Grand Canyon Baseball (@GCU_Baseball) June 2, 2024

Zach Yorke slid underneath a tag at home in the fifth inning despite getting beat by the ball, a great slide for the 295-pound first baseman and key play in the comeback.

𝐙𝐀𝐂𝐇 𝐆𝐄𝐓𝐒 𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐓𝐀𝐆. 😱@AltonGyselman scores @zach_yorke to make it a two-run game in the 5th! pic.twitter.com/6VoWgUJo8n — Grand Canyon Baseball (@GCU_Baseball) June 2, 2024

Through six innings, GCU led 10-9 with 29 total hits between the two teams.

DBU tied the game in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly. GCU loaded the bases with one out in the seventh but came away empty-handed.

In the eighth, GCU’s Cade Verdusco and Eddy Pelc drew walks with the bases loaded against Dallas Baptist pitcher Conner Mackay, who walked four of five hitters to end his outing.

Walter Quinn got through the final three innings with only one earned run for GCU to seal the win.

The Antelopes picked up their first NCAA Tournament win in program history Friday against Arizona.

Where can I watch GCU baseball vs. West Virginia?

Grand Canyon will look to force a seventh game in the Tucson regional on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.

