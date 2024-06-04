The Phoenix Suns will work out NBA Draft prospect Jaylin Williams on Tuesday, according to his agency One Motive Sports.

Williams, not to be confused with Oklahoma City second-year pro and Alabama product Jaylin Williams, spent five college seasons at Auburn.

The 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward is ranked as the 93rd-best player in the 2024 draft class on ESPN’s big board.

Williams, who will turn 24 in July, profiles as an efficient, athletic complementary piece. At Auburn, he showed the ability to pick his spots to score, make the right read or use his athleticism in transition or on rim-rolls to create gravity.

The fit with a team like the Suns is there, especially considering they could benefit by adding either a ball-moving, rim-rolling or floor-spacing jumbo forward. In an ideal world, Williams could be all three.

Williams averaged 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 2023-24 for the Tigers.

He shot 57% overall thanks to his 43% of total shots taken at the rim. He also hit 40% from three on a decent 2.5 attempts per game, showing selectiveness by taking 97% of those attempts off passes from teammates, per Hoop-Math.com.

The Suns have kept their workouts leading into the 2024 NBA Draft relatively under wraps, though a report did surface that indicated they will work out USC guard Bronny James in the process.

Follow @kzimmermanaz