ASU, NAU represented on 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Jun 4, 2024, 12:47 PM

A general view of Atlanta Celebrates The Tour Championship! at College Football Hall of Fame on September 21, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

A general view of Atlanta Celebrates The Tour Championship! at College Football Hall of Fame on September 21, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Southern Company)

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Southern Company)

Ryan Pasiecznik's Profile Picture

BY RYAN PASIECZNIK


Arizona Sports

The names on the ballot for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class were released on Monday and it included former Arizona State Sun Devils kicker Luis Zendejas and head coach Darryl Rogers in addition to former Northern Arizona running back Archie Amerson.

Zendejas spent four years with Arizona State from 1981-84 where he finished his college career as the NCAA’s all-time leader in scoring with 380 points. His best season came in 1983 where he led the league in scoring and was named a consensus First Team All-American.

A four-time All-Pac-10 selection, Zendejas boasts the highest PAT percentage (.993) in ASU history and led the team in scoring his first three seasons.

Rogers served as Arizona State’s head coach from 1980-84 where he had a 37-18-1 record during that span. He posted four winning seasons with the Sun Devils and led the 1983 squad to the Fiesta Bowl, defeating Oklahoma, 32-21.

Before his coaching stint with ASU, Rogers also coached at Michigan State, San Jose State, Fresno State and Cal State East Bay.

Former NAU running back Archie Amerson makes the College Football Hall of Fame ballot

In two seasons with the Lumberjacks, Amerson finished as Northern Arizona’s all-time career rushing leader with 3,196 yards.

In 1996, he won the Walter Payton Award after setting the single season rushing record for yards (2,079) and touchdowns (25) while also earning First Team All-American honors.

In his record-breaking year, Amerson also helped lead NAU to its first-ever I-AA playoff appearance. He was inducted into the NAU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.

ASU, NAU represented on 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot