Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

USC’s Isaiah Collier picked by Suns in O’Connor’s NBA mock draft

Jun 5, 2024, 7:55 AM | Updated: 9:39 am

Ryan Pasiecznik's Profile Picture

BY RYAN PASIECZNIK


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns could solve their point guard problem in the 2024 NBA Draft, and The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor projects them to do just that in his latest mock with the Suns taking freshman point guard Isaiah Collier out of USC at No. 22.

In one season with the Trojans, the 6-foot-5 Collier averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Given the Suns’ lack of a true point guard last season, Collier could change that by bringing his size, handles and physical play to the team, according to O’Connor.

There probably isn’t a better landing spot for Collier than the Suns, even though ending up here would necessitate falling in the draft. Collier’s downhill attacking ability would flourish alongside Phoenix’s spacing.

RELATED STORIES

While Collier presents a position of need, the one knock on him is his sometimes reckless passing leading to turnovers. In his lone season at USC he averaged 3.3 turnovers per game.

Bringing in a younger, mistake-prone prospect wouldn’t necessarily alleviate Phoenix’s biggest issue last season as a top-five team in highest turnover rate. From O’Connor’s scouting report:

Daredevil playmaker who needs to cut down on reckless mistakes without removing the spirit that makes him so dynamic. With the way he throws the ball into traffic, sometimes it’s as if he assumes defenders can’t see.

O’Connor suggests that Collier needs to play a more composed and controlled style. He’s capable, and O’Connor brings up a seven-assist, zero-turnover performance on Jan. 3 against California as an example.

Phoenix Suns

2024 NBA Finals rooting interest by state...

Haboob Blog

State of Arizona rooting for Celtics over Luka Doncic’s Mavericks, according to social media data

We in Arizona are over the 1976 NBA Finals won by the Celtics. Or maybe Phoenix Suns fans just really hate Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

55 minutes ago

James Jones and Mat Ishbia look on...

Kellan Olson

22 for 22: Why Phoenix Suns’ 2024 NBA Draft pick is so valuable

Leading up to the first day of the 2024 NBA Draft, we will take a stroll down 22 different avenues to fully unpack the selection the Suns own.

17 hours ago

Auburn F Jaylin Williams...

Kevin Zimmerman

Suns working out Auburn forward Jaylin Williams ahead of 2024 NBA Draft

The Phoenix Suns will work out NBA Draft prospect Jaylin Williams on Tuesday, according to his agency One Motive Sports.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Can the Phoenix Suns find the right fit on minimum contracts?

Dan Bickley and Vince Marotta discuss the Phoenix Suns and what they should do this offseason.

1 day ago

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham...

Arizona Sports

Report: Former Lakers coach Darvin Ham passed on joining Suns coaching staff

Fired Lakers coach Darvin Ham, who was a long-time Mike Budenholzer assistant, turned down a potential job opening with the Phoenix Suns.

2 days ago

Mike Budenholzer reportedly added another name to his Suns coaching staff in Chaisson Allen. (Photo...

Damon Allred

Suns to add Wisconsin Herd coach Chaisson Allen as assistant, per report

Mike Budenholzer continues to build out his Suns coaching staff, reportedly adding Wisconsin Herd head coach Chaisson Allen as an assistant.

4 days ago

USC’s Isaiah Collier picked by Suns in O’Connor’s NBA mock draft