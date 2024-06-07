The Phoenix Suns own the No. 22 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and with a salary-capped roster have few avenues to improve their team.

There’s a heightened level of importance on either hitting on the pick or trading it for viable rotation players, though the latter is something the Suns cannot do until draft night on June 26.

Should they stick with the selection, there are plenty of positions and plenty of prospects who could give Phoenix a more dynamic roster around the Big Three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

The 2024 draft class is expected to be unpredictable from the jump without a clear No. 1 prospect. It could get crazy through the middle of the first round and beyond.

Up until the draft, we’ll be tracking mock drafts across the web to see what prospects are generally agreed upon as fits for the Suns. And we’ll likely get a sense of how many different players could be options at No. 22.

Below you’ll find a table of prospects and how many times a mock draft has paired them with Phoenix’s first-round pick. Below that is a running list of the mock drafts used in this exercise.

2024 NBA mock draft tracker: Who will the Phoenix Suns take with the 22nd pick?

Player Position School Mocked to Suns (number of times) Kyle Filipowski C Duke 4 Tyler Kolek PG Marquette 2 Carlton Carrington PG Pittsburgh 2 DaRon Holmes C Dayton 1 Zach Edey C Purdue 1 Ja’Kobe Walter G/F Baylor 1 Isaiah Collier PG USC 1 Tyler Smith F G League Ignite 1

June 7

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor (June 4) — USC PG Isaiah Collier

Alexandre Sarr, Zaccharie Risacher emerge as top picks in unpredictable draft (The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie) — Baylor guard Ja’Kobe Walter

Krysten Peek’s NBA Mock Draft 8.0 (Yahoo! Sports) — Marquette PG Tyler Kolek

NBA mock draft: Pick predictions after withdrawal deadline (ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo) — Duke C Kyle Filipowski

Frenchmen could go 1-2 in draft, following Wembanyama’s footsteps (The Associated Press’ John Marshall) — G League Ignite F Tyler Smith

Bronny James Makes the Cut in Our Full 2-Round Predictions (Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman) — Duke C Kyle Filipowski

2024 NBA Extended Mock Draft: 4.0 (NBADraft.net’s Aran Smith) — Duke C Kyle Filipowski

French players go 1-2, Lakers pass on Bronny James in first round, Celtics take Duke star (CBS Sports’ Colin Ward-Henninger) — Dayton C DaRon Holmes

Stephon Castle goes No. 3 as Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham move into top 10 (CBS Sports’ David Kobb June 2) — Purdue C Zach Edey

CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone (June 2) — Pittsburgh PG Carlton Carrington

CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish (June 2) — Marquette PG Tyler Kolek

CBS Sports’ Adam Finkelstein (June 2) — Pittsburgh PG Carlton Carrington

CBS Sports’ Travis Branham (June 2) — Duke C Kyle Filipowski

