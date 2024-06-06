Former Arizona Wildcat and Phoenix Sun Chase Budinger will be taking his talents to the sand at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Budinger, along with teammate Miles Evans, will be one of two men’s beach volleyball teams representing the United States this summer. According to NBC Sports, he will become the first athlete to play an NBA regular season game and Olympic beach volleyball.

While attending La Costa Canyon High School in Carlsbad, California, Budinger starred in basketball and volleyball. He was a 2006 McDonald’s All-American in basketball and was Volleyball Magazine’s National High School Player of the Year in 2005.

After high school, Budinger attended Arizona for three seasons where he averaged 17 points per game, 2.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds with an overall field goal percentage of 46.9%. shot 38.3% from three.

He also earned First Team All-Pac-10 honors in his final season with the Wildcats in 2009.

Budinger was drafted 44th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft leading to a seven-year playing career with the Houston Rockets (2009-12), Minnesota Timberwolves (2012-15), Indiana Pacers (2015-16) and Phoenix Suns (2016). He had career averages of 7.9 points per game, 1.2 assists and three rebounds.

Budinger also played one season overseas for Baskonia in Spain from 2016-17.