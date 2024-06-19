Close
Jun 19, 2024, 7:55 AM | Updated: 7:55 am

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


With the 2024 NBA Draft coming up on June 26-27, potential draftees have begun working out for the Phoenix Suns.

While some NBA teams are very transparent about their workouts and even invite media to speak with prospects, the Suns play their cards much closer to the vest, at least since James Jones’ tenure began.

That leaves us relying on the prospects themselves to make their workouts known — such as in the case of California wing Jaylon Tyson. Agencies and reporters have also tipped us off — like in the case of USC guard Bronny James — regarding information on Suns workouts.

Phoenix has its first-round pick (No. 22) but forfeited its second-round pick for contacting then-free agent center Drew Eubanks ahead of the allowed negotiation period. It can also add undrafted free agents, especially as it now has a G League roster to fill out with the Valley Suns set to play an inaugural season at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

Here are the NBA draft prospects the Suns have worked out to this point — or at least the ones we could identify — in order of where they ranked on ESPN‘s June 7 top-100 big board.

Who has worked out so far for the Phoenix Suns ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft?

26. Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Kolek posted a view overlooking a pool in Scottsdale and has a workout with the Suns in the final week before the draft, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

The point guard is notably represented by agent Mark Bartelstein, the father of Suns and Mercury executive Josh Bartelstein.

The 23-year-old played four seasons of college basketball, averaging 15.3 points and 7.3 assists per game with a 60% true shooting percentage last year. He was a finalist for Bob Cousy Award and an Associated Press Second Team All-American honoree.

The Suns did not have a traditional point guard last season and he is the most-mocked player to Phoenix.

28. Jaylon Tyson, Cal wing

The only potential first-round prospect to be publicly looked at by the Suns so far, Tyson starred for Cal as a junior after playing his sophomore season at Texas Tech and freshman season at Texas.

As a junior, the 6-foot-7, 215-pound wing averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He got to the rim nearly seven times per game and made 56.9% of his shots there, according to Synergy. The majority of his jump shots came off the dribble, hitting 33.7% of his 2.8 pull-up 3s per game.

50. Keshad Johnson, Arizona forward

Johnson posted an Instagram story of a Phoenix workout shirt with the “#8” with a checkbox signifying he’s making the rounds leading up to the draft. The Arizona forward, who played one year for the Wildcats after transferring from San Diego State, has since posted evidence of a ninth workout with the New York Knicks and a view from Toronto.

Johnson averaged 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in his fifth college season.

At 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, one of college basketball’s best leapers from a year ago also shot 39% from deep on 2.6 attempts per game, a sign he could not only be a switchable defensive wing but space the floor as well.

54. Bronny James, USC guard

James worked out for the Suns on June 5 in a group setting that included West Virginia’s RaeQuan Battle and Villanova’s Mark Armstrong, according to azcentral.com’s Duane Rankin.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported on June 18 James would work out with the Suns again before the draft.

He would be a reach at No. 22, but the 6-foot-2, 205-pound James is a real-deal prospect if he can be obtained in a second-round trade or as an undrafted player who spends time in Tempe. However, Klutch agent Rich Paul has made it known that a two-way contract won’t do it for the James family.

56. Trentyn Flowers, Adelaide 36ers wing

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported the 6-foot-9, 205-pound Flowers had a workout scheduled with Phoenix after playing last season in Australia’s National Basketball League after initially enrolling at Louisville.

He didn’t have the role in Adelaide that he was hoping for, averaging just 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12.7 minutes across 18 games. He did, however, flash an improved 3-point shot on minuscule volume, making eight of his 19 attempts on the season (42.1%).

92. Jaylin Williams, Auburn forward

Williams worked out for Phoenix on June 4, his agency said. He averaged 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 2023-24, his fifth season playing for the Tigers.

A 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward, Williams ideally fits a versatile role that can include connecting the offense, setting screens and hitting standstill 3s, which he did at a 39.5% clip last season (41.2% when those shots are open).

96. Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State forward

The fifth-year senior spent time at Ohio State and TCU before finding success in two years at San Diego State. He made a major leap his supersenior year, scoring 21.4 points per game to go with 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 56% overall and 44% on limited three-point shooting (1.3 attempts per game). LeDee also got to the foul stripe at a wild rate, taking 8.6 free throws a night. He’s had workouts in Brooklyn, Cleveland and Golden State in addition to Phoenix, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Unranked. Tristan Enaruna, Cleveland State forward

The Suns are one of 15 workouts listed for Enaruna by his college team. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound wing averaged 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in his fifth college season. He jumped around in college: from two seasons of backup action at Kansas before becoming a starter at Iowa State and then blowing up in two years at Cleveland State. There is just little evidence of consistent production against high-level competition across his career.

UR. RaeQuan Battle, West Virginia guard

One of the reported standouts from the June 5 workout that included James, Battle averaged 16.1 points and four rebounds as West Virginia’s top scoring option in his fifth collegiate season. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, his main statistical red flag is never averaging at least one assist per game in any of his five seasons.

UR. Mark Armstrong, Villanova guard

The second-youngest prospect on the list after James, Armstrong expanded his role as a sophomore to being more of a consistent contributor. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard, who also impressed at the James workout, averaged 8.4 points and 2.4 assists in 24.5 minutes per game last season.

UR. Fardaws Aimaq, Cal forward

This 6-foot-11, 215-pound Canadian forward was in Phoenix for a workout on May 29, according to trainer Harp Grewal. He averaged 14.5 points and 11 rebounds along with a block per game as a fifth-year senior at Cal.

