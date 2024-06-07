Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Thyago Vieira reports to Diamondbacks; Jacques optioned to Triple-A

Jun 7, 2024, 2:47 PM | Updated: 2:48 pm

Thyago Vieira #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after the final out of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field on April 30, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Thyago Vieira reported to the team on Friday, a day after he was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.

Additionally, the D-backs optioned left-handed pitcher Joe Jacques to Triple-A Reno.

Since 2017, Vieira has made 42 appearances at the major league level. He got his start with the Seattle Mariners in 2017 before spending two years with the Chicago White Sox.

In December of 2019, he signed with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan and played there for three seasons. Vieira returned to MLB in 2023 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

This season, Vieira threw 22.1 innings for Milwaukee in his largest MLB role yet and struggled. He gave up 14 earned runs on 25 hits and 13 walks. The Brewers designated him for assignment in late May and Vieira was then acquired by the Baltimore Orioles.

In one appearance, he gave up three earned runs, failing to record an out while allowing one hit and four walks. Baltimore designated him for assignment on Monday.

Vieira’s career ERA in MLB is 6.71.

Arizona’s 40-man roster now sits at 40 players.

