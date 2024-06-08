Phoenix Mercury stars Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Kahleah Copper will represent Team USA at the Paris Olympics this summer, according to The Athletic.

This will be Taurasi’s sixth time competing in the Olympics, breaking a record for most Olympics played in the sport of basketball. She has the chance to break the tie with Sue Bird for most Olympic gold medals by USA Basketball player, men’s or women’s.

Griner made her season debut on Friday in the team’s victory over the Minnesota Lynx. She debuted with 11 points, four rebounds and a block in just over 21 minutes after returning from a toe fracture. It’ll be Griner’s third time representing Team USA at the Olympics.

Copper, who played hero and sank a three-pointer in the final seconds of Friday’s win, will also represent Team USA at the Paris Olympics. She’s averaging 23.5 points per game in her first season with the Mercury.

The WNBA season will be taking a hiatus from July 21 to Aug. 14 as the Olympics take place. The USA will open the tournament in Group C with Germany, Japan and Belgium. Its first game will be against Japan on July 29.

Team USA is vying for its eighth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics, and 10th since women’s basketball was added to the Olympic program in 1976.

Team USA women’s roster for the Paris Olympics

A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury)

Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury)

Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)

Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty)

Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces)

Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun)

Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx)

Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm)

Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces)

Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury)

