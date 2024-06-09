Close
Scott McGough to start for D-backs vs. Padres; Tommy Henry recalled, Logan Allen DFA’d

Jun 9, 2024, 10:03 AM | Updated: 10:10 am

Scott McGough, D-backs...

Scott McGough will start Sunday for the D-backs after he was called up and threw a clean inning on Saturday. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

(Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Manager Torey Lovullo said Scott McGough will start Sunday for the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Diego against the Padres.

Lovullo told reporters the decision after the loss on Saturday night, alluding to an incoming roster move to shore up the bullpen behind McGough. That move came Sunday morning as Tommy Henry was recalled from Triple-A Reno and Logan Allen was designated for assignment.

McGough was recalled from Reno on Saturday, when he threw 11 pitches to get through the three batters he faced, including one strikeout, in a clean seventh inning.

Henry has had strong stuff in his last three starts for Reno, giving up one earned run in each on at least five IP in each. He has, however, given up 14 walks matching 14 strikeouts in the three games.

In six starts with the Diamondbacks this season, Henry has a 5.40 ERA across 28.1 IP with 24 strikeouts and 11 walks. He most recently gave up two runs in 4.0 IP to the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 29.

Logan Allen had a 5.46 ERA in 12 games this season, most recently giving up six earned runs in 1.0 IP on Saturday.

Diamondbacks-Padres series finale

McGough (1-3, 6.35 ERA) will match up against Adam Mazur (0-0, 1.50 ERA), who is making the second start of his career. The D-backs are back in the series 1-2 with a -19 run differential over the last two games. They seek their third 2-2 split in their third four-game series of the season.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. MST with coverage on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or online.

