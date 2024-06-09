Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Copper scores 29, Griner adds 24 to help Mercury beat Wings in 2OT

Jun 9, 2024, 4:46 PM | Updated: 5:58 pm

kahleah-copper...

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

(AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Arizona Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored eight of her 29 points in the second overtime, Brittney Griner finished with 24 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 97-90 on Sunday.

Phoenix (6-6) has won back-to-back games and three of its last four following a four-game losing streak.

RELATED STORIES

Griner, who made her season debut Friday in an 81-80 win over the Minnesota Lyn after the nine-time WNBA All-Star broke a toe in the preseason, made 11 of 16 from the field, grabbed nine rebounds with five assists and two blocks. Diana Taurasi added 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (3-7) with 25 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Teaira McCowan scored 20 points and grabbed nine boards and Monique Billings added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Sevgi Uzun hit a 3-pointer that trimmed the Wings’ deficit to 89-88 with 2:34 to play but Natasha Cloud answered with two free throws and Taurasi hit a pull-up jumper before McCowan was called for a technical — and fouled out — when she pushed Taurasi with just under a minute to play. Copper made the technical free throw and then hit a 3-pointer to make it 97-88 with 52 seconds left.

Griner scored in the post to give Phoenix a two-point lead with 21.1 seconds left in overtime and Ogunbowale missed a quick 3-point shot on the other end but McCowan grabbed the offensive rebound and her putback tied it at 85-all with 11 seconds left to force a second OT.

Griner was fouled as she scored inside to make it 78-78 with 33 seconds left in the fourth quarter but missed the and-1 free throw and neither team scored again in regulation.

Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury stars Diana Taurasi (right), Brittney Griner (left) and Kahleah Copper will reporte...

Arizona Sports

US women’s team features 3 Phoenix Mercury stars for Paris Olympics, per report

Phoenix Mercury stars Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Kahleah Copper will represent Team USA at the Paris Olympics this summer. 

2 days ago

Kahleah Copper #2 of the Phoenix Mercury puts up the game winning three-point shot over Napheesa Co...

Associated Press

Kahleah Copper’s last-second 3 lifts Mercury over Lynx

Kahleah Copper's tremendous start to her Phoenix Mercury continued on Friday with a game-winning, last-second 3 to beat the Lynx.

2 days ago

Brittney Griner...

Arizona Sports

Brittney Griner starting in season debut for Mercury vs. Lynx

Phoenix Mercury All-Star center Brittney Griner will start and make her season debut Friday against the Minnesota Lynx.

2 days ago

Ezi Magbegor #13 of the Seattle Storm shoots against Natasha Mack #4 of the Phoenix Mercury during ...

Associated Press

Phoenix Mercury drop another road game, fall to Storm

The Phoenix Mercury have now lost five of their six games away from Footprint Center after falling in Seattle.

5 days ago

2024 WNBA All-Star Game...

Arizona Sports

2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix sells out, Friday event tickets still on sale

The Phoenix Mercury announced on Tuesday that the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix set for July 20 at Footprint Center is already sold out.

5 days ago

Diana Taurasi...

Associated Press

Taurasi goes lights out from 3-point range to lift Mercury over Sparks

Diana Taurasi hit 7 of 9 from 3-point range and finished with a season-high 31 points to help Phoenix beat the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.

7 days ago

Copper scores 29, Griner adds 24 to help Mercury beat Wings in 2OT