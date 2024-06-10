Close
Report: Diamondbacks will listen to Eugenio Suarez trade offers

Jun 10, 2024, 10:11 AM

Eugenio Suarez hits for the Arizona Diamondbacks at spring training...

Eugenio Suarez hits for the Arizona Diamondbacks at spring training against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner)

(Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Eugenio Suarez has lived up to the expectation he’d be an always-available, regular at third base.

The first-year Arizona Diamondbacks infielder, however, hasn’t lived up to the billing he’d add slugging juice to the lineup, even if he led MLB in strikeouts each of the past two seasons.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the D-backs will listen to trade offers for Suarez and at this moment have good reason not to pick up a team option for 2025.

The Diamondbacks are willing to listen to offers for struggling third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who could soon lose his everyday job. Suarez has a $15 million club option the D-backs don’t intend to exercise.

The 32-year-old has indeed been healthy with 65 games played out of 66 possible.

But Suarez is slashing .200/.265/.317 this year with 46 hits, 30 RBIs, 10 doubles and five home runs to 74 strikeouts.

Manager Torey Lovullo has pointed out that baseball has two phases, one of which Suarez has been reliable. Arizona ranks fifth in fielding percentage at third base (.977) and is tied for first with 18 double plays started from that corner, according to Fan Graphs.

The defense hasn’t made up for the money Arizona committed to take on in trading for Suarez this offseason. He’s making $11.3 million this year before the bump that would come with a team option.

If the D-backs decided to part with Suarez, they have options to fill third base. Youngster Blaze Alexander has seen limited reps, while 2023 All-Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who is set to rejoin the team off a rehab assignment, has gotten practice there.

Kevin Newman, a veteran who has surprised at the plate with a .675 OPS this year, spent more time at third than anywhere else last season with the Cincinnati Reds. For the Diamondbacks this year, Newman has played mostly at shortstop.

Perdomo’s pending return could bump one or both of the others to third if Suarez is on his way out.

